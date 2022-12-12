Govinda Naam Mera Song Pappi Jhappi: Kiara Advani And Vicky Kaushal's New Track Gives Happy Vibes

A still from the video. (courtesy: Sony Music India)

Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera is giving us back-to-back blockbuster songs. The latest to take over the Internet is a romantic track titled Pappi Jhappi. As per the makers, it is the “cutest song of 2022”. Oh, and, after watching it, you would totally agree. The track, by Meet Bros and Harry Arora, is all about Govinda (played by Vicky Kaushal) and Suku's (Kiara Advani) cozy and mushy moments. Not to miss, their twinning looks make every frame vibrant and mesmerising. Vicky and Kiara also nailed every dance move, like a pro. Because of them, the signature step looks easy peasy to recreate. Pappi Jhappi has been written by Kumaar and composed by Meet Bros.

Sharing the song on social media, Kiara Advani wrote, “Happy vibes only (hugs and kisses emojis). Pappi Jhappi song out now.” Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, used the song in the most perfect way to express gratitude to his fans, “My feelings looking at all the love you're giving to Govinda these days…just want to give a Pappi Jhappi. Song out now.”

Watch the Pappi Jhappi here:

Kiara Advani, on Sunday, teased her fans about Pappi Jhappi by “switching up the vibe to – quirky.”

See her post here:

Pappi Jhappi is the fourth song from Govinda Naam Mera. Before this, the makers released two peppy and one romantic number. The first song from the film's album is power-packed Bijli and we bet it will make you groove to its beats.

Now, watch Bana Sharabi and Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0 here:

In the Shashank Khaitan-directed film, Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Govinda, a choreographer who wants to make a name for himself as a dancer. However, his life is stuck between his wife Gauri (Bhumi Pednekar) and Suku. The film promises mystery, drama and lots of thrill.

Govinda Naam Mera will release exclusively on Disney+Hotstar on December 16.