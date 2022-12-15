Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Breaks Down After Reading Letter From Home

Shalin Bhanot in Bigg Boss 16. (courtesy: YouTube)

The latest edition of the reality show, Bigg Boss, has everyone's attention. Be it Tina Datta exposing Shalin Bhanot's game plan or Abdu Rozik's affection towards housemate Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Bigg Boss 16 is keeping fans on the edge of their seats. So what's the latest update? Shalin and Nirmit have received letters sent by their family members. In the latest promo, the two are finding it hard to hold back their tears as they read out the letters inside the confession room. The clip opens with Nimrit reading the letter. “Rukna nahi thakna nahi manzil bahut kareeb hai. Papa hamesha kehte hai ki tum badhe chalo, chardikalaan vich rehna aur fateh tohadi hi hovegi hi beta. Dheer sara pyaar and ashirvad, papa and mummy (You shouldn't give up. Keep going and you will win the race. Lots of love, mom and dad.)”

Moments later, we see Shalin Bhanot sobbing and reading the letter. He says, “Shalin's name is covered everywhere, we cannot tell how proud we are son”. “Shalin ka naam har jagah chaya hua hai, hume kitna garv hai beta hum bta nhi skte. tum toh banay hi jeetne k liye ho. (We are extremely proud of you, Shalin. You are born to win).

Watch the promo here:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Archana Gautam are once again seen fighting over food and kitchen duties. A frustrated Priyanka asks, “Isko mere kitchen main janay se kya problem hai. [Why does she always have a problem when I am in the kitchen?] She is blaming me for no reason.” Towards the end, we see Priyanka crying and saying, “It's too much now.”

Fans can watch Bigg Boss 16 on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM. The weekend episodes air at 9.30 PM. The show is also available on Voot Select with a 24*7 stream.