Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Confesses That He 'Never Liked' Tina Datta Post Her Elimination

Seems like all is not well between Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot in the Bigg Boss 16 house. The duo, who were once close friends, have grown distant in the last few days. It all started when Tina got eliminated from the house. No, she won't quit the show, instead, will re-enter the house with much more power and a new game plan. In a recent promo, Shalin can be heard telling Archana Gautam and Sreejita De that he “never liked Tina Datta” after her eviction. When asked by the duo if he had any idea about Tina's eviction, Shalin says, “I knew it when Salman Khan said 'saath,' then only at that time I figured that Tina was getting eliminated…I never liked Tina, it was only because of the chicken that I liked her.” He adds,” I was only worried about my food and she used to do it so that is the only thing I am missing right now because who will make chicken for me now? I won't even talk to that girl after I leave the house because there, I would have my restaurant for it.”

Earlier, Shalin Bhanot was asked by host Salman Khan to choose between prize money of Rs 25 lakh and his friend Tina. He had to press a buzzer to save Tina from elimination, allowing a deduction in prize money. However, Shalin preferred the actress' exit from the house over the prize money.

The tricky game by Bigg Boss doesn't end here. After Shalin Bhanot's conversation with Archana and Shreejita, he is again asked to either press a buzzer and bring Tina back into the house or win prize money of Rs 25 lakh. This time, Shalin chooses Tina over prize money and presses the buzzer, losing the hefty amount.

However, Shalin Bhanot's decision did not go down well with Tina Datta, who is seen confronting him in the latest promo. She calls him out for faking their friendship and says that she has finally gotten a “reality check.” She says, “That day when he knew that I was going to leave the house, he did not press it (the buzzer) and today suddenly he pressed the buzzer. Why did he need so much time to think and save me? If I would have been in your position, Shalin, I would have pressed the buzzer on the third count and saved you.”

Tina adds, “I know everything you were doing in the house. You were dancing and singing songs… I had to get a reality check and I have got it now.” Tina Datta's reply leaves Shalin Bhanot and other housemates in shock.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM. On weekends, the episodes begin at 9.30 PM.