Former <i>Bigg Boss</i> Participant Sana Sultan Marries Mohammad Wazid, Hides Husband's Face In Pics

Former Bigg Boss OTT 3 participant Sana Sultan married Mohammad Wazid in an intimate ceremony in Madinah. Sana shared a bunch of pictures from the ceremony and she did hide her husband's face in the pictures. For the wedding, Sana wore a cream suit and a red dupatta. Mohammad Wazid wore a white kurta pyjama and beige jacket. Sana shared glimpses of the wedding cake and wedding card. However, Mohammad Wazid's face is hidden from the viewers in all the pictures. Sana wrote an elaborate note and it read, "Alhamdulillah, I am humbled and overjoyed to share that I have been blessed with Nikkah in the most sacred and dreamlike place-Madinah-beside the most wonderful man, my Wajid Ji, my "Vitamin W". From cherished friends to life partners, our journey has been a testament to love, patience, and faith."

Sana continued, "What fills my heart with pride and joy is that we kept our relationship pure-Halal. In today's world, where such choices might seem rare, especially for someone like me with a modern outlook, we stood firm. We met at a time when our souls needed healing, and through pure intentions and genuine love, we became each other's solace."

Sana added, "From the beginning, we vowed to honor our bond by avoiding anything haram, believing this to be the cornerstone of a lasting relationship. We anchored our hearts in faith and patience (Sabr), trusting the Almighty to guide us. Our dream was a simple Nikah, free from the grandeur of worldly glitz, and today, our patience has been rewarded. In the presence of our loved ones, under the serene skies of Madinah, we embarked on this beautiful journey of togetherness."

Sana signed off the post with these words, "I truly believe that when your intentions are pure, your love is unconditional, and your faith in Allah is unwavering, He blesses you with what is best. My heart overflows with gratitude-Shukar, Shukar, Shukar."

Sana participated in the Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor. However, she had a short stint on the show.