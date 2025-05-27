<i>Bigg Boss OTT 4</i>: Salman Khan To Host New Season. Details Inside

Amid reports of cancellation of new seasons, a big relief for Bigg Boss fans. A social media page dedicated to Bigg Boss, shared an update about the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT. The X post mentioned that Salman Khan would host the new season. The new season will stream on JioHotstar in the first week of August, as per the X post. However, the official confirmation is awaited.

The X handle of Bigg Boss Tak wrote, "CONFIRMED! Bigg Boss OTT 4 coming soon on JioHotstar!Hosted by Salman Khan Expected to start in the first week of August."

🚨 CONFIRMED! Bigg Boss OTT 4 coming soon on JioHotstar!Hosted by Salman Khan 💥

Meanwhile, Colors TV's official Instagram handle dropped an intriguing post on Monday.

The post featured a close-up of a human eye with the caption, "#ComingSoon," sparking widespread speculation among fans.

The Internet assumed it might be a hint at Bigg Boss 19.

The news comes around a time when rumours suggested that the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 19 might get cancelled.

The makers are yet to finalise the list of contestants for the OTT version. Salman Khan had last hosted Big Boss OTT 2, which premiered on Jio Cinema.

The first three seasons of Bigg Boss OTT were hosted by Karan Johar, Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor, respectively.

Divya Agarwal, Elvish Yadav and Sana Makbul won the first, second and third seasons, respectively.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 19, the makers are yet to finalise whether the show will be aired on Sony or Colors.