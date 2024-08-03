<i>Bigg Boss OTT 3</i> Winner: Everything You Need To Know About Sana Makbul

Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner: Everything You Need To Know About Sana Makbul

Sana Makbul has been a part of the television industry for over a decade

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner: Everything You Need To Know About Sana Makbul
Sana Makbul is Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner. (courtesy: divasana)


Sana Makbul is the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Throughout the season, the actress was an active participant. She maintained strong friendships with fellow contestants Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy, engaged in verbal showdowns with Kritika Malik, and gave her best in every task. During the final moments of the season, host Anil Kapoor stood with the top 2 contestants, Sana and Naezy. In classic Bigg Boss style, Anil Kapoor held the hands of both finalists. Towards the end, he announced Sana's name and lifted her hand. 

Sana Makbul has been a part of the television industry for over a decade. Here's all you need to know about her:

  1. Sana Makbul was born on June 13, 1993, in Mumbai.

  2. She made her television debut in 2009 with the reality show Scooty Teen Diva, which aired on MTV. Rhea Chakraborty was also a contestant on the show.

  3. The actress has been featured in several daily soaps such as Ishaan: Sapno Ko Awaaz De, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and Aadat Se Majboor.

  4. Besides television, she has appeared o in films like Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya (Telugu), Mama O Chandamama (Telugu) and Rangoon (Tamil).

  5. Sana Makbul will be seen next in the Tamil film Kadhal Conditions Apply. Directed by Arvind R, it also features Mahat Raghavendra, Venkat Prabhu and Monabal

Sana, who emerged as this season's winner, took home the trophy as well as a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. After being announced the winner of the show, Sana said, "I would like to share this moment with Naezy because he only believed me in this journey and I legit have dum. Naezy, I want you to hold this (trophy) with me."

