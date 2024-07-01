Bigg Boss OTT 3: On The Second Day Of Weekend Ka Vaar, Payal Malik Gets Eliminated

Image shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: payal_malik_53)

Payal Malik has been evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3 during the second day of Weekend Ka Vaar. The influencer entered the reality show with her husband Armaan Malik and his second wife Kritika Malik. In addition to Payal, other nominated candidates for the week were Deepak Chaurasia, Armaan Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Lovekesh Kataria, Sana Sultan, and Shivani Kumari. During Sunday's episode, host Anil Kapoor revealed that Armaan Malik and Deepak Chaurasia have been saved by the 'baharwala.' Later, during a task, Sai Ketan Rao, who was the 'baharwala,' saved Sana Sultan and dropped the ‘baharwala' tag. The new ‘baharwala' is now Lovekesh Kataria. Among Payal, Lovekesh, and Shivani, Payal received the least public votes, and thus, her name was picked for elimination.

The makers also announced Payal Malik's exit by sharing a post on Instagram. Alongside Payal's picture, they wrote, “Janta ne suna diya hai apna faisla, [Public has announced their decision] Payal Malik is out of the house!”

After her eviction, Payal Malik shared a video on Instagram. In the clip, she can be heard saying, “Hello everyone. Thank you so much aap logo ne mujhe bahut support kiya aur aap sab ko pata hai ki mai bahar aa chuki hu Bigg Boss house se. Lekin itna pyaar dene ke liye, itna support dene ke liye thank you so much. [Thank you so much for all the support. As you all know, I have come out of the Bigg Boss house. But I want to thank you for giving me so much love and support.]

Payal Malik continued, “Aur mujhe pata hai mai voting ki vajah se bahar nahi aai hu, gharwalo ki vajah se bahar aai hu. Mujhe gharwalo ne jo nominate kiya tha, us vajah se mai bahar aai hu. Otherwise, mai aur acha khel rahi thi. Aur jaisi mai thi, mai vaisi hi dikh rahi thi aap logo ko pta hai yeh sab. Aur bas aise hi support karte rehna hamesha. [ I know that I didn't come out because of the voting, but because of the housemates. I was nominated by the housemates, which is why I had to come out. Otherwise, I was playing well. I was being my real self. You all know this. So, please continue to support me always.]”

“Thank you, everyone,” Payal Malik wrote in the caption.

Before Payal Malik, boxer Neeraj Goyat was eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3. Now, there are a total of 14 contestants – Deepak Chaurasia, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Lovekesh Kataria, Sana Sultan, Shivani Kumari, Munisha Khatwani, Chandrika Dixit, Sana Makbul, Poulomi Polo Das, Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Pandey, and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy.