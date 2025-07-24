Payal Malik Apologises After Being Brutally Trolled Over Controversial Goddess Kali Video: "It Was A Grave Mistake"

Social media influencer and Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Payal Malik has issued a public apology after facing criticism for a video in which she was seen dressed as Goddess Kali.

What's Happening

The video, which has now been deleted, sparked outrage on social media, with many alleging that it hurt religious sentiments.

On Tuesday, Payal visited the Kali Mata Temple in Patiala, where she broke down in tears and asked for forgiveness from devotees and the public.

She was accompanied by her husband, YouTuber Armaan Malik, and their daughter Tuba.

As part of her apology, the family performed seva at the temple by cleaning utensils and serving food to devotees.

Speaking to the media during the temple visit, Payal said, "Whatever punishment is given to me, I am ready to accept it."

She also clarified that the video was originally recorded three months ago and was never intended to cause offence. "My daughter is a devoted follower of Kali Maa, so I thought of recreating the look for her. I now realise it was a grave mistake. I fold my hands and sincerely apologise to everyone. I hope no one repeats such a mistake," she said.

Background

Payal explained that the video had been taken down shortly after it was uploaded, once she noticed the negative feedback. "I read the comments, realised my mistake, and deleted it. Unfortunately, some other pages saved it and they are re-sharing it now on their respective social media platforms," she added.

The video had shown Payal dressed as Goddess Kali, wearing traditional symbols such as a Trishul and crown. It drew criticism online for what many viewed as a disrespectful portrayal.

Payal and Armaan Malik are well-known digital content creators. Armaan, who is married to both Payal and her friend Kritika Malik, often draws public attention for his unconventional family structure.

The three appeared together on Bigg Boss OTT 3 and are parents to four children - Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan and Zaid.