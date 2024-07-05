Devoleena Trashes Payal Malik For Commenting On Her Inter-Faith Marriage: 'Comparing It With Polygamy...'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared this image. (courtesy: devoleena)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee slammed Payal Malik for commenting on her interfaith marriage to Shanwaz Shaikh while defending her own marriage to YouTuber Armaan Malik. The actress shared that she trusts her husband's loyalty and "opposes polygamy". Payal's statement came after she got evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3. For the unversed, Devoleena had criticised Armaan Malik and his two wives Payal and Kritika for promoting polygamy on reality TV and had also questioned the selection process of the show they appeared on.

Following her eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 3, Payal responded to Devoleena's comments and said that she has no right to judge their relationship the actress "got brutally trolled for her interfaith marriage." In response, Devoleena shared Payal's statement on her Instagram story and wrote, "A person needs a higher level of knowledge to compare interfaith marriage with polygamy, which I am sure intelligent people are quite aware of."

"And it's not only my right, but it's every Indian's right to stand against such an illegal act like polygamy, which they are quite proud to show off on national television. Anyways, it's a matter of individual fate. Just don't make a mockery of the lives of those poor women who suffer every day and night because of this nonsense and die a little each day (sic)," she added.

She concluded, "Otherwise, do whatever you want. Why stop at two? Have 2, 4, or 5 marriages. Just don't spread this disease in society. Each & Every word I say I mean it & still stand by it. And anyway it's not new to me people making YouTube content on me. Please do the honour. Even if my husband is a Muslim, he is too loyal and is not interested in polygamy and we took 4 years to understand & then got married. Not in merely 7 days. Also, a women's self-respect shouldn't be compromised. But i can feel you. I know you cant understand this. Honestly, I feel pity of you. But then I guess that's how you wanted your marriage to be after seeing this. Everything could be youtube content for you guys. But not me. So carry on. Signing off."