The Internet Slams Payal Malik After Sharing Cosy Pics With Armaan Malik: "<i>Ab</i> Divorce <i>Kaha Gaya</i>?"

Former Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Payal Malik, who grabbed the limelight for expressing her wish to divorce Armaan Malik, was slammed by the Internet for sharing cosy pictures with him. In a collab post, Armaan and Payal shared pictures in which they can be seen posing romantically. Payal can be seen wearing a striped outfit while Armaan is seen dressed in his casual best. They simply dropped a pair of emojis in the caption. As soon as they shared the pictures, the Internet reacted to them with strong words. A user wrote, "Pr behen divorce ka ky hua (Sister, what happened to divorce?)". Another user wrote, "Ab divorce kaha gaya (Where has the divorce gone?)". Another user wrote, "Jhut bol rahi thi fame ke liye talaak kab legi (She was speaking a lie that she would divorce for fame)." Take a look:

For the unversed, Armaan Malik entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house in June with both his wives, Payal and Kritika. While Payal was eliminated first, Armaan walked out of the show during the finale week. Kritika was one of the finalists on Bigg Boss OTT 3. The trio received hatred for promoting polygamy on a reality show.

After being evicted, Payal Malik wrote in her vlog that she wanted to divorce Armaan. She wrote in Hindi, "I am done with the drama and the hate. As long as it was about me, I was okay but now the hate is coming to my kids. This is so shocking and disgusting. I have decided to part ways with Armaan for the same reason. He can stay with Kritika while I'll take care of the kids."

Later, she changed her decision and wrote that she wouldn't divorce him. "I am back with some positivity. Things will be fine soon. Your love and support will be with us. After a point, negativity will also stop. When people will see our happy family, things will be fine. I am sure about it. Things weren't good in the past too but everything got better. This time also, things will be fine. I know you people won't stop loving us. I am able to gather this courage only because of your support," Payal said.