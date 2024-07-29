<i>Bigg Boss OTT 3</i>: Armaan Malik And Kritika Malik Slammed For Promoting Polygamy

Bigg Boss OTT 3's latest episode was high on drama. The makers invited the media to talk to the top 7 contestants of the show. During the meet-and-greet session with the press, Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik were slammed for promoting polygamy. In a promo shared by the makers, the couple are questioned by the media. During the session, Kritika Malik confessed that she wanted to end her life. The revelation came after Kritika was accused of taking advantage of Payal Malik's condition. When a journalist said, "Payal [Malik] ki majboori ka fayda uthaya hai apne [Kritika] (You have taken advantage of Payal's conditions)." To this, Kritika said that she decided to marry Armaan after falling in love with him. She added, “Initially, I did feel guilty, there were a lot of problems we faced, we three got separated, and I even attempted suicide. But later on, I realised that I could not live with Armaanji. But it is only because of Payal that this relationship could work.”

Talking about Armaan Malik's equation with her and Payal Malik, Kritika Malik said, "Both Payal and I are equal for him, it is not like he loves the other person more. Just that Payal got evicted sooner and only I was left with him, so that is why he was close to me as a husband.”

The next question was directed to Armaan Malik. It stated, "Iss rishte ko kya naam de? (What should we call your relationship?)" To this, Armaan replied, "Kuch rishte aise hote hai, jinka naam hi nahi hote (There are few relationships that can't be named or categorised)."

Armaan Malik was also criticised for delivering a lecture on ethics after marrying his wife's best friend. The YouTuber, in his defence, said, "Rakha toh dono ko hai na (I live with both my wives).: He was corrected by a journalist, who said, "Woh aapki patni hai."(She's your wife)."

For context, Armaan Malik and Payal Malik got married in 2011. In 2018, Armaan Malik married Payal's best friend Kritika.