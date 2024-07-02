Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik And Vishay Pandey In A War Of Words

A still from Bigg Boss OTT 3. (courtesy: officialjiocinema)

The scene inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house is getting intense with each passing day. In a new clip released by the makers on Instagram, Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey can be seen engaged in a heated argument. It begins with Armaan teasing Vishal by calling him “machhar [mosquito].” He says, “Aawaaz aa rahi hai machar ki zada. Kaan me aa rahi hai machar ki aawaaz. [I can hear the sound of a mosquito. It is buzzing into my ear].” To This, Vishal says, “Abhi machhar kaatega tumko. [Now, the mosquito will bite you].” Armaan continues poking Vishal, “Machar, machar. [Mosquito, mosquito].” Vishal quips, “Khala jaan bolo. Bolo khala jaan. [Speak up, aunty.]”

For a few seconds, the two continue to poke each other, with Armaan Malik calling Vishal Panday “machar” and Vishal referring to Armaan as “khala jaan”. Then, Vishal raises his voice and expresses, “Inke hisaab se kya rehta hai, jo log chup bethte hai, vo log idhar kaam ni karte hai Bigg Boss mein. Tikt te nahi hai. [According to them, those who stay quiet don't work here in Bigg Boss. They don't last.]” Before Vishal could finish his sentence, Armaan starts labelling him as “chugalkhor [tattletale.]”

Vishal Pandey responds, “Haan, haan. Mere ko bhi maalum hai chugalkhor kaun hai. Ghar me sabko malum hai chugalkhor kaun hai. [Yes, yes. I also know who the tattletale is. Everyone in the house knows who the tattletale is.]” Hinting that Vishal talks about everyone behind their back, Armaan says, “Sabko pta hai. [Everyone knows.]”

Vishal Pandey asks Armaan Malik's second wife, Kritika Malik, “Bhabhi ghar me bhi aise chugli karta hai kya yeh? ‘Yeh nahi hai, vo nahi hai.' Tumko aa ke kuch bola maine? Aake tumhare muh lga kya? Tumhare muh lagne ka to mann bhi nahi karta. [Sister-in-law, does he also gossip like this at home? ‘This is not there, that is not there.' Did I come and say anything to you? Did I come to talk to you? I don't even feel like talking to you.]” As the conversation heats up, Armaan reacts, “Teri aukaat bhi nahi hai. [You don't even have the status.]” Vishal retorts, “Meri aukaat mere ko mat dikha bhai. Teri aukaat mere ko maalum hai to meri aukaat mere ko mat dikha. [Don't show me my status, brother. I know your status, so don't show me mine.]”

The text attached to the video read, “Armaan aur Vishal ka paara hua garam. [Armaan and Vishal lost their temper.] What went down between the two?”

