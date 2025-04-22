Armaan Malik's Unseen Wedding Pics Have A Glimpse Of Brother Amaal

Armaan Malik had announced his wedding to Aashna Shroff in January, this year. The couple might have a registry ceremony in April last year prior to their wedding festivities. On Tuesday, Armaan and Aashna shared a joint post and treated their fans to some unseen pictures from their "seal the deal" moment. The highlight of the pictures is a glimpse of brother Amaal, happily posing with the newlyweds.

The carousel album features Armaan's parents Daboo Malik and Jyothi Malik. In the pictures, the couple are seen wearing colour co-ordinated outfits. In the last picture, the couple can be seen sealing the moment with a kiss.

Sharing the pictures, Armaan Malik wrote, "A year since we sealed the deal." Take a look:

The post comes at a time when Amaal Malik had, officially, broken ties with family. He blamed his parents for a strained relationship with his brother, Armaan.

An excerpt from Amaal's now-deleted post from March read, "The journey has been terrific for both of us but the actions of my parents have been the reason we as brothers have gone too far from one another and all of this has made me step in for myself as it has left a very deep scar across my heart."

"Through the last many years, they have left no opportunity to disturb my well-being and belittle all my friendships, my relationships, my mindset, my self-confidence. The journey has been terrific for both of us, but the actions of my parents have been the reason we as brothers have gone too far from one another," he added.

Singer Armaan Malik is popular for songs such as Wajah Tum Ho, Bol Do Na Zara, and Butta Bomma. Aashna Shroff is an Indian fashion and beauty blogger and YouTuber. She was named Cosmopolitan Luxury Fashion Influencer of the Year 2023. They got engaged in August, 2023.