Amaal Mallik Reveals Anu Malik Sabotaged Father Daboo's Career: "My Dad Dealt With Depression"

Music composer Amaal Mallik has opened up for the first time about the long-rumoured rift between his father, Daboo Malik, and uncle, Anu Malik. In a recent interview, Amaal shed light on the complex relationship between the two sons of legendary music director Sardar Malik.

Over the years, speculation around a professional rivalry between Anu and Daboo Malik has often made headlines. While the brothers have always appeared close in public, Amaal revealed that tensions have existed beneath the surface, some of which, he claims, led to his father's depression.

Speaking to TV and radio host Siddharth Kannan, Amaal said, “When Daboo Malik and Anu Malik meet, you can't separate them. They are like mad brothers. But in the professional dynamics and jealousy, Anu Malik can get a little fiery. They have had issues with each other on the professional front.”

The Catch Me If U Can singer added, “Anu Malik was overly competitive with my father. He wanted to prove that he is the best composer from his family and often tried to sabotage my dad's career. Every time my dad got a movie, he would go and snatch his work from the producers by offering to work for little money or even free.”

Amaal disclosed how Anu's professional rivalry had a profound impact on Daboo, leaving him to deal with depression since his early 30s. The doting son mentioned, “My dad dealt with depression from the age of 32 to 45,” adding that he even started having emotional struggles right from his teenage years. “I noted all down in my soul. I was a kid. Things got imprinted. I started to work at 16, and my only motivation was to take revenge with my music. The industry couldn't understand his talent and niceness. They didn't support him.” But the wrongdoings led the 35-year-old singer to prove himself.

“He (Daboo) saw a lot of lows in his life. He has worked on at least 70 films, but nobody ever invited him. He was often addressed as Anu Malik's brother… He's struggling. I just wanted to rip off the struggling tag from him. I just want to do something that people don't address us as Anu Malik's nephews, but introduce him as uncle of Armaan and Amaal,” the Gulabi 2.0 actor noted.

According to him, it was not only his uncle who betrayed his father, but also named a few others from the industry who have sabotaged Daboo's career. Amaal mentioned, “Not just Anu Malik, even Sajid-Wajid sabotaged my dad's career. They would play games. My dad was betrayed by his own family and friends from the music industry. My dad was too naive to fight back.” He further pointed towards an instance from his father's professional front when he was set to seal a deal with acclaimed director Mahesh Bhatt. According to Amaal, it was then that Anu slyly stole the project, pushing Daboo into depression.

Amaal then mentioned how his uncle has been using the same tactics on him. “Not just my father's work, but Anu Malik is behind my work as well. A lot of times when I make announcements, he jumps into that as well. He competes with me, too. But, at least he respects me and tells me I have done some tremendous work,” he said, adding, “Armaan and I decided to never become professional rivals.”

In the same conversation, the O Khuda singer mentioned that he is “respectful” towards his uncle in public, but doesn't support him in any of his wrongdoings. Amaal even talked about the sexual harassment accusations against Anu during the MeToo movement, and declared that he was quite embarrassed. “It was not my concern because I don't consider him my family. I was very embarrassed when he was accused of these things,” he clarified.

Watch the full conversation here:

Amaal Mallik debuted as a composer in 2014 by composing three songs in the Salman Khan starrer movie Jai Ho.