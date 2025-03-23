Daboo Malik Breaks Silence On Son Amaal Mallik's Post About "Cutting Family Ties": "I Love You"

Veteran music composer Daboo Malik has finally responded after his son, singer-songwriter Amaal Mallik, opened up about his struggles with depression and strained family ties.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Amaal expressed feeling unappreciated by his parents and hinted at a growing rift with his brother, singer Armaan Malik. He shared that despite his years of dedication and hard work, he often felt belittled and questioned by his own family.

Addressing the controversy, Daboo Malik took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a heartfelt post. The composer posted a touching picture of Amaal affectionately kissing him on the cheek, accompanied by the message, "I Love You."

In his emotional post on Thursday, Amaal, the elder son of Daboo Malik and nephew of celebrated musician Anu Malik, also blamed his parents for the increasing distance between him and Armaan.

"I've reached a point where I can no longer keep silent about the pain I've endured. For years, I've been made to feel like I am less, despite spending days and nights toiling away to create a safe life for people. I cancelled every dream of mine, only to find myself being spoken down to and questioned about what I've ever done. I have spent my blood, sweat, and tears to create each of the 126 melodies that have been released over the last decade," he wrote.

Amaal made his debut as a composer in 2014 with Salman Khan's Jai Ho.