Armaan Malik Opens Up About Amaal Mallik's Viral Video On Severing Family Ties: "Nothing Can Change Between Us"

Back in March, Amaal Mallik shocked his fans when he put up a post on suffering from clinical depression and how his family has not been very supportive. Amaal blamed his family for creating a rift between him and his brother Armaan Malik and also mentioned how he is severing ties with his parents for his peace of mind.

As soon as the post went viral Amaal removed the post, and then took to social media to request news channels to not make a mockery out of his emotional confession, and request his privacy.

Amaal shared a story stating, "Thank you for the love and support, it truly means a lot, but I would request the media portals to not harass my family... Please don't sensationalise and give negative headlines to my vulnerability... It's a request."

Now Armaan Malik has opened up about his bond with his brother Amaal, for the first time since the viral post.

Armaan told The Hindustan Times, "Our bond is and will always be the same. I know my relationship with my brother and we are pretty tight. I am the kind of person who doesn't care about what people think or social media users think. All I care about is what my brother and I think, and we are pretty sorted. Nothing can ever change between us. Amaal also mentioned on his social media that humare beech mein koi problem nahin hai."

Armaan further added, "I have sung a single that has been composed by Amaal. It's tentatively titled BB. It's a Hindi-Punjabi song that we plan to release in a month or so."

Armaan further spoke about his passion for non-film music. He reiterated that music in any form is special, however, he has found his calling in songs outside films, and that it has been beneficial for him. Armaan Mallik recently performed at The O2 Arena in London.

On the personal front, Armaan Malik recently celebrated his first anniversary with beauty influencer Aashna Shroff.

Speaking about his married life, Armaan said, "Life has been beautiful with Aashna. I am in a happy space. I feel the space that you are in - mentally and emotionally - reflects in your work. I think that's why I have been coming up with a lot of love songs (laughs). Aashna is my greatest critic when it comes to work and I like how honest she is with her feedback. Whenever I make a song, I always play it to her. Her feedback on the aesthetic of a video or photo shoot is valuable to me. That has only helped me get better as an artist."



