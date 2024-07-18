Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sai Ketan Rao Refuses To Accept Lovekesh Kataria's Apology

A still from Bigg Boss OTT 3. (courtesy: officialjiocinema)

Another day, another heated face-off betweenBigg Boss OTT 3contestants Lovekesh Kataria and Sai Ketan Rao. The promo, shared by the makers on Instagram, opens to the garden area. We can see Lovekesh performing yoga on a mat. He then tells Sai, “Bhai, ho sake to mujhe maafi kar dena. Mujhe yeh tension hurt kar rahi hai. [Bro, please forgive me. This tension between us is bothering me]” To this, Sai says, “Main aise maaf nahi karta kisi ko. Mujhe tere se baat nahi karni hai rehne de na, please. [I don't forgive people like this. Also, please don't talk to me.]

Here comes YouTuber Armaan Malik. He adds, “Koi aise maafi mange ga toh maaf kar doge? [Do you forgive people like this?]” Sharing his point of view, Sai Ketan Rao adds, “Aap yeh bhi toh dekhiye kis tarah se mang raha hai. Theek se a kar. Tameez se pucho na. Aakar main aya toh main bhi nahi sunta. [Please see the way he is talking to me. He is showing too much attitude. I don't entertain such people in my life.]” The note attached to the promo read, “Lovekesh ne maangi maafi, jo Sai ko nahi lagi genuine. Kaise hogi inki fight resolve? [How will the fight between Lovekesh Kataria and Sai Ketan Rao will be resolved?]

Meanwhile, Chandrika Dixit, also known as Vada Pav Girl, has been eliminated from the reality show. She was eliminated during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Announcing her eviction, the makers said, “Chandrika ka Bigg Boss OTT 3 ka safar yahin pe hota hai khatam! [Chandrika's journey on Bigg Boss OTT 3 ends here!]” Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Shivani Kumari, and Armaan Malik were also part of the nomination.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is currently streaming on Jio Cinema Premium.