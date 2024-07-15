Bigg Boss OTT 3: Chandrika Dixit AKA Vada Pav Girl Eliminated From The Show

Image posted on Instagram.(Image courtesy: chandrika.dixit)

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has seen another eviction. Chandrika Dixit, also known as Vada Pav Girl, has been eliminated from the reality show, during the latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. Other nominated contestants included Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Shivani Kumari, and Armaan Malik. After receiving the least number of public votes, Chandrika's name was announced for eviction. The makers also shared a post on Instagram to announce Chandrika's exit. They dropped a picture with the caption, “Chandrika ka Bigg Boss OTT 3 ka safar yahin pe hota hai khatam! [Chandrika's journey on Bigg Boss OTT 3 ends here!]”

In July 13's episode, host Anil Kapoor called out Chandrika Dixit for her hypocrisy. Pointing at how she exaggerated the issue between Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey, the veteran actor said, “Chandrika, aapka is ghar mein koi mudda nahi hai. Aapko victim card khelna pasand hai. Ek vakya jo ho jaata hai, usko baar-baar uchal ke ek alag angle dene ka aapne hamesha kaam kiya hai. [Chandrika, you have no issue in this house. You like to play the victim card. You always twist an incident repeatedly to give it a different angle.]”

Then, Anil Kapoor asked Chandrika Dixit, “Aapka vajood kya hai is ghar mein? Ladki ke baar mein agar ladka comment kare galat, lekin ladki comment kar sakti hai Chandrika? You know kya kehte hai isey? Hypocrisy. [What is your existence in this house? If a guy comments about a girl, it's wrong, but can a girl comment, Chandrika? Do you know what this is called? Hypocrisy.]”

Meanwhile, social media influencer Adnaan Shaikh has entered the house of Bigg Boss OTT 3 as a wild card contestant.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 streams on JioCinema Premium.