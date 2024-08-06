<I>Bigg Boss OTT 3</i> Winner Sana Makbul On Ranvir Shorey: "A Male Chauvinist"

The tiff between Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey continues even after the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Things got heated up when Ranvir said that Sana did not deserve to be the winner of the season (more on that later). Now, Sana has reacted to his statement. The actress called Ranvir a “male chauvinist.” In a conversation with The Indian Express, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner said, “Strong women are not appreciated and he is one of those male chauvinist kind of a person who doesn't like it if women do better than him. I don't want to say anything about him. I have buried it all. I don't hold any grudge against him. But if he does that, it is his way of dealing with things. When I stepped out from the Bigg Boss house, I let the bygones be bygones. It's all over for me.”

Talking about her journey in the reality show, Sana Makbul added, “My journey was quite a roller coaster, initial two weeks were good, but then people started turning against me. The journey was tough, but dark clouds only stay for a while.”

In case you missed it, Ranvir Shorey told Bollywood Bubble, “Definitely, I don't think she (Sana Makbul) is the most deserving candidate. I have never hidden this. Maine sabko hamesha, uske muh pe bhi yeh kaha hai. I think there were far more deserving people.” When asked who he thought should have been the winner, Ranvir responded, “Naezy, Armaan (Malik), me.”

For context, Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered on June 21 with 16 participants. Later, Adnaan Shaikh entered as a wild card participant. Ranvir Shorey was the second runner-up of the reality show, while Sana Makbul and Naved Shaikh, aka Naezy, reached the top two. Host Anil Kapoor announced Sana as the winner and handed her the trophy. The winner also received a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. In addition to Ranvir, Sana, and Naezy, Sai Ketan Rao and Kritika Malik secured spots in the top 5 finalists.