Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey To Participate In The Show? Details Inside

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set to premiere on Friday (June 21). The show, hosted by Anil Kapoor, will stream 24/7 on Jio Cinema. As per news agency IANS, Ranvir Shorey will be one of the contestants on the reality show. A source close to the actor shared this information. It is worth noting that Ranvir Shorey's ex-girlfriend, actress Pooja Bhatt, participated in the last season of the same show. Earlier, the news agency confirmed other contestants' names including actress Sonam Khan, viral "vada pav girl" Chandrika Dixit, actress Cheshta Bhagat and actor Nikhil Mehta.

Bigg Boss OTT's first season was hosted by Karan Johar, followed by the second with the OG, Salman Khan. Now, Anil Kapoor will be replacing Salman. A few days ago, the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 organised a press conference in Mumbai. During the media chat, Anil Kapoor was asked to share his reaction to the trolls who compare him with Salman Khan. The veteran actor replied, “Koi farak nahi padta hai. [It does not matter.] Trolling is a part of life now. It is part of social media. You have to face it.”

Before that, the makers shared a video on Instagram. In the clip, Anil Kapoor is saying, “Sab ne pucha ab kya hu baaki hai AK. Maine pucha kya-kya baaki hai AK. Bhla, bura, khara, khota, paani, aag gaali, taali, sab dekha, sab suna. Ab meri baari. Rule naya, game wahi. Ladenge, bhidenge, chidenge, tikenge, pta ni. Thoda logic, thoda magic. [Everyone asked, ‘What is left now, AK?' I asked, ‘What all is left, AK?' The good, the bad, the pure, the impure, water, fire, curses, applause – I've seen it all, I've heard it all. Now it's my turn. New rules but the game remains the same. They will fight, clash, tease, endure – who knows? A bit of logic, a bit of magic.]”

The caption read, “Mausam badlega, taapmaan badlega. AK ke aane se, ab sab badlega. Taiyaar ho jaaiye for this khaas season of #BiggBossOTT3 with our host, Anil Kapoor. [The weather will change, the temperature will change. With AK's arrival, everything will change. Get ready for this special season of #BiggBossOTT3 with our host, Anil Kapoor.]”

Ranvir Shorey was last seen in the film Accident Or Conspiracy: Godhra.