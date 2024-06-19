Anil Kapoor On Being Trolled For Replacing Salman Khan In Bigg Boss OTT 3: "It Is A Part Of Life Now"

Anil Kapoor shared this image. (Courtesy: AnilKapoor)

Bigg Boss OTT fans are super excited. Reason? The makers have announced the premiere date, June 21. This season will see Anil Kapoor as the new host. He has replaced the OG, Salman Khan. On Tuesday, the makers hosted a special press conference in Mumbai. During the media interaction, the veteran actor was asked to share his reaction to the trolls comparing him with Salman Khan. To this, Anil Kapoor replied, “Koi farak nahi padta hai. [It does not matter.] Trolling is a part of life now. It is part of social media. You have to face it.”

About a week ago, the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 dropped a video on Instagram to reveal their new host. In the clip, Anil Kapoor can be heard saying, “Sab ne pucha ab kya hu baaki hai AK. Maine pucha kya-kya baaki hai AK. Bhla, bura, khara, khota, paani, aag gaali, taali, sab dekha, sab suna. Ab meri baari. Rule naya, game wahi. Ladenge, bhidenge, chidenge, tikenge, pta ni. Thoda logic, thoda magic. [Everyone asked, ‘What is left now, AK?' I asked, ‘What all is left, AK?' The good, the bad, the pure, the impure, water, fire, curses, applause – I've seen it all, I've heard it all. Now it's my turn. New rules but the game remains the same. They will fight, clash, tease, endure – who knows? A bit of logic, a bit of magic.]”

The side note read, “Mausam badlega, taapmaan badlega. AK ke aane se, ab sab badlega. Taiyaar ho jaaiye for this khaas season of #BiggBossOTT3 with our host, Anil Kapoor. [The weather will change, the temperature will change. With AK's arrival, everything will change. Get ready for this special season of #BiggBossOTT3 with our host, Anil Kapoor.]”

Previously, Anil Kapoor shared his excitement about hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3. "Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We're both young at heart; people often say - jokingly - that I'm reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is - seriously- timeless. It feels a bit like going back to school, trying something new and exciting," the actor said, as quoted by the news agency ANI.

Anil Kapoor added, "Having said that, I've always approached all my projects with sincerity and a commitment to hard work and I'm going to bring that same energy (times 10!) to Bigg Boss! Unscripted reality has something for everyone - laughter, drama, and surprising twists, and I can't wait to bring my own flavour to it."

Bigg Boss OTT 3 will be available for streaming on Jio Cinema Premium.