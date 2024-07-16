Bigg Boss OTT 3: Adnaan Shaikh Asked To Leave The Show For Breaking A Major House Rule

Adnaan Shaikh joined the show as a wildcard entrant. (Image courtesy: IANS)

For all Bigg Boss OTT 3 fans, we have shocking news for you. Wildcard contestant Adnaan Shaikh has been asked to leave the show for breaking a major rule. FYI: He has shared outside information with the housemates. In the promo released by the makers on Instagram, we can see Adnaan, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria sitting in the kitchen area with other contestants. Vishal then asks Adnaan about a film [we don't know the name]. To this, Adnaan says, “Main beech movie main bahar a gaya tha. [I left the movie halfway.] Next, Lovekesh asks, “Bhai, yeh toh bata de India World Cup jeeti ki nah. [Has India won the T2o World Cup? Please tell me.]” Without wasting a second, Adnaan replies, “Jeet gai [Yes, we won.]” Lovekesh looks super happy after listening to the news. For context, The third season of the reality show premiered on June 21. Once the contestants enter the house, they don't have a track of the outside world. And, India defeated South Africa in a nail-biting final on June 29.

Well, well, the happiness was short-lived. A few seconds later, we can hear Bigg Boss' voice requesting everyone to assemble in the living room. Then Bigg Boss schools Adnaan Shaikh and says, “Aapko bahar ki breaking news share karne main jada interest hai…Shayad aapko game khelne ka maan nahi hai. Aapse better toh yeh newspaper kaam kar dega. Isi waqt ghar ke mukhiye dwaar se hote huye ghar se baahar aajiye [It seems you are more interested in sharing breaking news than staying inside the house. I think the newspaper will do a better job than you. Immediately, show up at the entrance of the house.]”

The note attached to the promo said, “Adnaan ne toda Bigg Boss ka niyam? Kya aate hi Adnaan ho jayenge ghar se beghar?”

Adnaan Shaikh entered the house last week. The show's host Anil Kapoor introduced him to the audience in a video shared by the makers. Here, Anil Kapoor can be heard saying, “Yeh hai hamara naya wild card, jinke 11 million se bhi zyada followers hain. [He is our new wild card, who has over 11 million followers.]” After this, Adnaan says, “Winner to ab aa gaya hai actual mein. [Winner has finally arrived.]” The text attached to the video reads, “Bigg Boss OTT 3 mein ho rahi hai ek wild card entry!”

Before entering the house, Adnaan Shaikh told The Indian Express, “I will not pretend to be someone I am not. I am very strong mentally. A boy from Dharavi has reached Jogeshwari today. The cars I never dreamt of, I roam in them today. I have survived so many fights and controversies, so this show will be easy.”