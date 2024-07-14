Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor Schools Chandrika Dixit For Her 'Hypocrisy'

Image posted on Instagram.(Image courtesy: officialjiocinema)

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, host Anil Kapoor schooled Chandrika Dixit, also known as “Vada Pav Girl,” for her “hypocrisy”. The veteran star discussed how Chandrika loves to play the “victim card”. Anil Kapoor also spoke about the incident when Chandrika “twisted” the issue between Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey after Vishal made a comment about Armaan's wife, Kritika Malik. In a video shared by the makers on Instagram, Anil Kapoor can be heard saying, “Chandrika, aapka is ghar mein koi mudda nahi hai. Aapko victim card khelna pasand hai. Ek vakya jo ho jaata hai, usko baar-baar uchal ke ek alag angle dene ka aapne hamesha kaam kiya hai. [Chandrika, you have no issue in this house. You like to play the victim card. You always twist an incident repeatedly to give it a different angle.]”

Anil Kapoor then asks Chandrika Dixit, “Aapka vajood kya hai is ghar mein? Ladki ke baar mein agar ladka comment kare galat, lekin ladki comment kar sakti hai Chandrika? You know kya kehte hai isey? Hypocrisy. [What is your existence in this house? If a guy comments about a girl, it's wrong. But can a girl comment, Chandrika? Do you know what this is called? Hypocrisy.]” He further questions, “Armaan [Malik] aur Vishal [Pandey] ka topic kyu uchaalna aata hai aapko? [Why do you keep bringing up the topic between Armaan and Vishal?]”

To this, Chandrika Dixit replies, “Maine kaha tha sir. Mai is cheez se peeche nahi hat rahi hu ki maine nahi kaha. [I did say it, sir. I'm not backing off from the fact that I said it.]” Listening to her statement, Anil Kapoor, who looks angry, adds, “Mai batau kyu? Kyuki vo zyada spicy tha. Vo zyada juicy tha. Aapko unke topic pe apna mudda banana tha. [Do you know why? Because it was more spicy. It was more juicy. You wanted to make your issue on their topic.]”

Armaan Malik also mentions that he asked Chandrika Dixit not to stretch the issue again. He said, “Maine bola Chandrika, khatam kar is cheez ko. Baar-baar yeh mudda mat utha. [I told Chandrika to end this matter. Don't keep bringing it up.]”

Anil Kapoor adds, “Tum sirf vo topic khule manch pe duniya ke saamne apne fayde ke liye aur apne dosto ko neecha dikhane ke liye uchaal rahi ho. [You are bringing up that topic openly in front of the world for your benefit and to put your friends down.]”

The text attached to the video read, “AK ne kiya Chandrika ki hypocrisy ko call out! Kya woh dhoond payengi iss situation se ek way out? [Anil Kapoor has called out Chandrika. Will she be able to find a way out of this situation?]”

The nominated constants for this week are — Chandrika Dixit, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Shivani Kumari and Armaan Malik.