Anil, Sonam And Boney Kapoor Pay Tribute To Nirmal Kapoor

Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's mother, Nirmal Surinder Kapoor, died on Friday, May 2. She was 90. She breathed her last at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.



Nirmal Kapoor's final rites were performed on Saturday at Pawan Hans Crematorium, where close family and friends came together to pay their respects.



Now, members of the Kapoor family are remembering Nirmal Kapoor with heartfelt tributes on social media.



Anil Kapoor shared a touching note on Instagram. The actor expressed his gratitude for the love and strength his mother gave not just to her children, but to everyone around her.



Anil Kapoor wrote, “The love pouring in from all walks of life has been overwhelming. I truly don't have the words to express how deeply grateful we are. My mother touched so many lives, not just directly but through the people she nurtured, supported, and loved. She was one of those remarkable women who never stood in the spotlight but whose strength held everyone together. A silent pillar, always smiling, always caring, always bringing warmth to those around her.”



“She was the glue that kept our family close, from our children to our grandchildren, and even our extended family and friends. Her love reached far and wide, and it's clear from the outpouring of messages and affection that she made a lasting impact on so many hearts,” the actor added.



Anil Kapoor signed off with the words, “A heartfelt thank you to everyone, especially from the film fraternity, for your kind words, prayers, and love. We're truly humbled and grateful.”



Sonam Kapoor paid a heartfelt tribute to her grandmother by posting a series of throwback photos on Instagram. The carousel included precious moments from Sonam's childhood, candid family gatherings, and even glimpses of her wedding festivities.



In her caption, the actor used the Mahamrityunjay Mantra. She wrote, “Om Try-Ambakam Yajaamahe Sugandhim Pusstti-Vardhanam Urvaarukam-Iva Bandhanaan Mrtyor-Mukssiiya Maa-[A]mrtaat ||”



Boney Kapoor shared a series of pictures of Nirmal Kapoor. In the caption, he wrote, “Majestic,” and dropped some red hearts.



Boney Kapoor's daughter, Anshula Kapoor also made sure to pay a tribute to Nirmal Kapoor.



In her elaborate Instagram note, she wrote, “Dadi, If you knew her, you know that her love language was feeding people. And how fluently she spoke it! She held us together, she held us accountable. And she held on for as long as her body would allow her, until I think she decided that she misses Dadu too much to keep holding on. I hope they've found each other up above.”



“She taught me that the best way to love someone is to feed them, heart first. And I think this is the lesson I will carry with me for life. Love you dadi,” she added.



Wait, there's more. Last but not least, Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, also shared a bunch of images on Instagram. The post featured herself, Nirmal Kapoor, and several other members of the Kapoor family. Her simple and sweet caption read, “Dadi.”



After his mother's death, Boney Kapoor issued a statement on Instagram. It read, “Passed away peacefully on the 2nd of May, 2025, surrounded by her beloved family. She lived a full and joyful life, leaving behind four devoted children, loving daughters-in-law, a caring son-in-law, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a lifetime of treasured memories." Click here to read the full story.