Nirmal Surinder Kapoor Dies At 90: Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rani Mukerji Pay Final Respects

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Nirmal Surinder Kapoor, mother of Anil and Boney Kapoor, passed away. She was 90 years old and died at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Family and industry colleagues gathered at Anil's home for last rites.

Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor's mother, Nirmal Surinder Kapoor, died on Friday (May 2). She was 90. She breathed her last at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

On Saturday, members of the Kapoor clan, alongside their industry colleagues, gathered at Anil Kapoor's Juhu residence to pay their last rites.

Sonam Kapoor and her cousin, actor Arjun Kapoor, arrived together at the venue. In a clip posted on Instagram, Sonam is seen exiting the place in her car.

Rani Mukerji was also in attendance. Rani, who shares a special bond with the Kapoors, stood by their side in the tough times.

Janhvi Kapoor also mourned the loss of her grandmother. She was accompanied by her sister, actress Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, was by her side.

Karan Johar, who shares a great bond with Anil Kapoor, also paid his last respects.

Anupam Kher, Ananya Panday, Javed Akhtar, Jackie Shroff, and Shikhar Pahariya's brother Veer Pahariya also paid their last respects.,

On Friday evening, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor arrived at Nirmal Surinder Kapoor's residence in an ambulance carrying her mortal remains. Reena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor accompanied them.

After Nirmal Surinder Kapoor's death, Boney Kapoor issued a statement on Instagram.

The film veteran wrote, “Passed away peacefully on the 2nd of May, 2025, surrounded by her beloved family. She lived a full and joyful life, leaving behind four devoted children, loving daughters-in-law, a caring son-in-law, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a lifetime of treasured memories."

Nirmal Surinder Kapoor was the wife of late film producer Surinder Kapoor. They got married in 1955.