Anil-Boney Kapoor's Mother Nirmal Kapoor Dies At 90. Sonam, Janhvi-Shikhar, Rani Mukerji Pay Last Respects

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor's mother, Nirmal Surinder Kapoor, has died. She died at 90 on May 2 at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Anil Kapoor and family members were seen at her residence.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor's mother, Nirmal Surinder Kapoor, died at the age of 90 on Friday (May 2). She breathed her last at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

On Friday evening, Anil Kapoor was seen arriving at her residence in an ambulance carrying her mortal remains. He was accompanied by his brother Sanjay Kapoor, sister Reena Kapoor and nephew Arjun Kapoor.

Other family members, including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, and Boney Kapoor, were also present at the residence. Several celebrities, such as Ananya Panday, Javed Akhtar, Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, and Veer Pahariya, visited the family to pay their respects.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, May 3, at 11:30 AM at Vile Parle Crematorium, Pawan Hans, S.V. Road, Mumbai.

Nirmal Kapoor was the wife of late film producer Surinder Kapoor and mother to Boney, Anil, Sanjay, and Reena Kapoor Marwah. She was also the grandmother of several actors and public figures, including Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Mohit Marwah.