Sonam Kapoor Elevates Maternity Fashion In A Luxe Velvet Gown

Sonam Kapoor keeps adding the most timeless looks to her fashion lookbooks, and her maternity fashion is no different. The actress, who is set to welcome her second child, recently attended an event hosted by the luxury makeup, skincare and fragrance label Lancôme, where she was announced as their first Indian brand ambassador.

Sonam Kapoor's Maternity Style

The actor stepped out in a breathtaking navy blue gown made from luxurious velvet fabric. The elegant design featured an off-the-shoulder neckline that beautifully showcased her décolletage. Sonam Kapoor's gown also came with fitted sleeves and a figure-hugging silhouette that accentuated her baby bump. The flowy skirt, with a floor-grazing hem, added a touch of drama to the overall look.

Sonam Kapoor's Jewellery

Sonam Kapoor's jewellery game was on another level, with sparkling sapphire earrings and a matching statement ring. The understated yet eye-catching accessories perfectly complemented the gown without overpowering it.

The actress's makeup look was a masterclass in natural elegance. A radiant base with a natural finish provided a flawless canvas for the rest of her features to shine. Defined brows, a soft wash on the lids, and subtle eyeliner completed her eye look. Light blush in a natural pink-peach shade and soft pink lipstick tied the entire look together perfectly.

Sonam's hairstyle was equally impressive. She left her hair loose with slicked-back tresses and a centre parting that elegantly framed her face. Her nail art was kept minimal yet striking with shimmery pearl nails. Her latest fashion outing was a lesson in elegance and sophistication, offering ample inspiration to make your maternity look truly unforgettable.

Sonam Kapoor's fashion game continues to be all things stylish and glam, and we love it.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Serves Maternity Fashion Goals In A Custom Rahul Mishra Suit

