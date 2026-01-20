In Pics: Priyanka Chopra To Sonam Kapoor, Indian Celebs In Valentino

Valentino Garavani was a maestro, crafting silhouettes that instantly elevated the confidence of people who wore them and captivated onlookers. He worked hard and apprenticed under French and Italian designers before opening his atelier in the early 1960s.

Then came 1962, when his international debut on a runway in Florence catapulted him to global fame. His clientele was exclusive, filled with royal and celebrated icons. Valentino Garavani died on January 19, 2026, at the age of 93. As the world is mourning the loss of the 'last emperor', here is a throwback to when Indian celebrities celebrated his silhouettes on runways, red carpets, and special events.

Priyanka Chopra In Custom Valentino Outfits

In March 2023, Priyanka Chopra showed up for Valentino's Autumn/Winter 23 show in a Maison kaftan dress with a deep, plunging neckline. She nailed the Barbie-core trend.

Priyanka Chopra at a Valentino event. Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram

For the Citadel premiere in Rome in April 2023, the global star stunned in a parrot green Valentino standout couture, featuring feather accents and a plunging neckline.

Priyanka Chopra promoting Citadel in Rome. Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram

Priyanka Chopra turned heads on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet as she arrived in a strapless black Valentino gown. She completed the look with white gloves, a diamond choker, studded earrings, and a sleek hairdo.

Priyanka Chopra at the Met Gala 2023. Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram

Sonam Kapoor In Valentino Outfits

In October 2023, Sonam Kapoor slayed at the Business of Fashion's (BoF) 500 gala in a white flowy dress by Valentino. She completed the look with red-encrusted dangler earrings.

For 2024 Paris Fashion Week, Sonam Kapoor was clicked sporting a beige outfit that she paired with a cream-coloured Valentino Garavani Loco handbag, sunglasses, and statement rings.

Sonam Kapoor at a Valentino event. Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram

Deepika Padukone In A Valentino Outfit

In December 2021, Deepika Padukone impressed the fashion police by sporting a Cady Couture red silk dress from Valentino's resort 2022 collection. She paired it with matching tights and a red silk bandana.

Deepika Padukone in a red Valentino dress. Photo: Deepika's Sarah/ Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Valentino Outfit

In December 2025, Kareena Kapoor Khan took her sons, Taimur and Jeh, to meet football legend Lionel Messi. For the outing, the actor sported a vintage Valentino Spring/Summer 1993 two-piece and completed the look with Gucci sunglasses.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a Valentino outfit. Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In A Valentino Outfit

For the Cannes 2022 red carpet, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned a pink suit designed by Valentino. The fluorescent outfit comprised a double-breasted blazer, a sash, and flared trousers. She completed the look with pumps by Valentino.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Cannes 2022 red carpet. Photo: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/ Instagram

Ranveer Singh In A Valentino Outfit

In October 2022, Ranveer Singh rocked a dynamic Valentino look, consisting of a loose-fitted fuchsia pink blazer, flared pants, sneakers, and a body-hugging tee.

Ranveer Singh in a Valentino outfit. Photo: Ranveer Singh/ Instagram

Kiara Advani In A Valentino Outfit

In January 2025, Kiara Advani was busy promoting Game Changer. For an event, she stunned in a white sculpted dress with floral cutouts from the Valentino L'Ecole Spring/Summer 2024 collection. She completed the look with a Valentino bag, a golden bracelet, and white heels.

Kiara Advani in a Valentino dress. Photo: Kiara Advani/ Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari In A Valentino Outfit

For her Cannes debut in 2022, Aditi Rao Hydari posed in a printed Valentino set. The vibrant but relaxed silhouette, paired with a white Valentino Garavani Rockstud Spike bag and red shoes, quickly went viral on the Internet.

Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes 2022. Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/ Instagram

Today, the fashion world is mourning the loss of a legend, but Valentino Garavani's legacy lives on through his exceptional craftsmanship, striking silhouettes, and meticulously designed accessories.

Also Read | Who Will Inherit Valentino Garavani's 1.5 Billion Dollar Empire?