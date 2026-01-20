Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Rs 6.8 Lakh Hermes Bag In Latest Pregnancy Shoot

Sonam Kapoor has been busy putting maternity couture back on the fashion scene. From traditional anarkalis to bold, unapologetic ensembles, the style icon continues to make a statement wherever she steps out. The star, who is a proud mother of son Vayu, is set to welcome her second child with her husband Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor Flaunts A Black Hermes Bag

On Monday, Sonam Kapoor shared snaps from her maternity shoot on Instagram. The diva can be seen flaunting her baby bump in high-fashion, regal silhouettes. What caught our special attention was the bag she carried.

Take a look at her post here:

The Khoobsurat star was carrying a black Maximors II bag from the luxury brand Hermes. Crafted from Swift calfskin – an extremely supple and sophisticated leather – the cylindrical arm candy features a magnetic flap closure and a striking golden snaffle bit handle, along with an adjustable and removable shoulder strap. As per the official website, the elegant accessory is priced at £5,580 (approximately Rs 6,82,329).

Sonam Kapoor's Pregnancy Shoot

Complementing the bag was Sonam Kapoor's all-black outfit. She opted for a high-neck crop top paired with a matching long skirt by Tunisian designer Azzedine Alaïa's Maison Alaïa, a luxury fashion house known for its body-conscious silhouettes. The star layered her outfit with a structured, oversized blazer from The Row.

For accessories, Sonam chose a delicate necklace to contrast her outfit, along with a pair of stud earrings and sleek statement rings.

She kept her long brown hair down and opted for dewy, subtle makeup. It featured a soft foundation base complemented by a touch of blush on her cheeks. A glossy pink lip tint, smoky violet eyeshadow, thin strokes of eyeliner, and defined eyebrows completed her makeup.

Overall, posing against a textured, neutral-coloured wall and earthy greenery-filled backgrounds, the fashionista can be seen serving major maternity style goals.

