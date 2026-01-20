Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Rs 6.8 Lakh Hermes Bag In Latest Pregnancy Shoot

Sonam Kapoor paired her all-black outfit with a Rs 6.8 lakh Hermes bag in the latest maternity shoot

Sonam Kapoor flaunts a black Hermes bag in the latest photoshoot.
Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram, Brag My Bag

Sonam Kapoor has been busy putting maternity couture back on the fashion scene. From traditional anarkalis to bold, unapologetic ensembles, the style icon continues to make a statement wherever she steps out. The star, who is a proud mother of son Vayu, is set to welcome her second child with her husband Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor Flaunts A Black Hermes Bag

On Monday, Sonam Kapoor shared snaps from her maternity shoot on Instagram. The diva can be seen flaunting her baby bump in high-fashion, regal silhouettes. What caught our special attention was the bag she carried.

Take a look at her post here:

The Khoobsurat star was carrying a black Maximors II bag from the luxury brand Hermes. Crafted from Swift calfskin – an extremely supple and sophisticated leather – the cylindrical arm candy features a magnetic flap closure and a striking golden snaffle bit handle, along with an adjustable and removable shoulder strap. As per the official website, the elegant accessory is priced at £5,580 (approximately Rs 6,82,329).

Sonam Kapoor's Pregnancy Shoot

Complementing the bag was Sonam Kapoor's all-black outfit. She opted for a high-neck crop top paired with a matching long skirt by Tunisian designer Azzedine Alaïa's Maison Alaïa, a luxury fashion house known for its body-conscious silhouettes. The star layered her outfit with a structured, oversized blazer from The Row.

For accessories, Sonam chose a delicate necklace to contrast her outfit, along with a pair of stud earrings and sleek statement rings.

She kept her long brown hair down and opted for dewy, subtle makeup. It featured a soft foundation base complemented by a touch of blush on her cheeks. A glossy pink lip tint, smoky violet eyeshadow, thin strokes of eyeliner, and defined eyebrows completed her makeup.

Overall, posing against a textured, neutral-coloured wall and earthy greenery-filled backgrounds, the fashionista can be seen serving major maternity style goals.

