Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmal's Death: "She Lived A Full And Joyful Life"

Veteran actor-producer Boney Kapoor's mother, Nirmal Surinder Kapoor, died on Friday (May 2). She was 90

Recently, Boney Kapoor issued a statement on Instagram that read, "Passed away peacefully on the 2nd of May, 2025, surrounded by her beloved family. She lived a full and joyful life, leaving behind four devoted children, loving daughters-in-law, a caring son-in-law, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a lifetime of treasured memories."

Nirmal Surinder Kapoor breathed her last on Friday, May 2, after being admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

On Friday evening, Anil Kapoor was seen arriving at her residence in an ambulance carrying her mortal remains. He was accompanied by his brother Sanjay Kapoor, sister Reena Kapoor and nephew Arjun Kapoor.

Other family members, including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, and Boney Kapoor, were also present at the residence. Several celebrities, such as Ananya Panday, Javed Akhtar, Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, and Veer Pahariya, visited the family to pay their respects.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, May 3, at 11:30 AM at Vile Parle Crematorium, Pawan Hans, S.V. Road, Mumbai.

Nirmal Kapoor was the wife of late film producer Surinder Kapoor and mother to Boney, Anil, Sanjay, and Reena Kapoor Marwah. She was also the grandmother of several actors and public figures, including Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Mohit Marwah.