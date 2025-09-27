Boney Kapoor Opens Up About Losing 26 Kg, Credits Sridevi And Kids For Inspiring His Weight Loss Transformation

Boney Kapoor never misses a chance to remember and express his love for his wife, legendary actor Sridevi. The filmmaker recently revealed how Sridevi inspired him to make better choices in life, including his weight loss transformation.

Earlier this year, Boney Kapoor made headlines for his weight loss transformation and hair transplant, and he recently revealed the inspiration behind making the changes to his lifestyle.

What Inspired Boney Kapoor To Transform

In a recent conversation with Chandra Kochhar, Boney Kapoor shared, "My wife (Sridevi) always used to say, 'Do something about your hair and reduce some weight'." He further added that while he tried different things, he was never able to stick to one routine.

At this age, Boney Kapoor felt he should do something about his weight, so he did, and shared, "I want to stay fit and live as long as my children's goals are met." So, losing weight is one of the ways he is "taking care" of himself.

How Did Boney Kapoor Lose Weight

During the conversation, the filmmaker also revealed how much weight he lost during his transformation period.

"I am a man of extreme willpower. I have made a commitment to myself that I will lose 3 kg more. I am 88 now, I should be 85. I will lose the rest of the kilos from my stomach. I weighed 114 kg, the average weight I lost was 26 kg," shared Boney Kapoor.

Spilling the beans on how he lost the extra kilos, Boney Kapoor said, "It is because of diet. I have regulated my eating habits. I drink juices, eat amla, kiwi, fruits, and a two-egg-white omelette. For lunch, sometimes I have soup, or I have jowar roti with dal and sabzi. And for dinner, I eat tandoori chicken with soup, or just two glasses of soup. If I feel hungry during the day at the office, then I eat chickpea flour cheela. But there are at least 1-2 cheat days. We have such a social life that we can't throw tantrums."

Boney Kapoor On His Hair Transplant

The 69-year-old also opened up about getting a hair transplant. He shared, "When Sri was there, she was after me and took me to the hospital once for donor hair. I used to think at that time, 'When I have Sri with me, why do I need to put hair? I won't get a more beautiful girl than her'."

Boney Kapoor also revealed that he quit smoking at one point in his life because of his wife. He said that he has quit smoking twice in his life after Sridevi asked him to quit smoking when they went to New York in 1995.

"She (Sridevi) said, 'You said you love me and you'll do anything for me. Give up smoking.' I threw the cigarette and lighter away immediately. I had one and a half cartons of cigarettes in the room. I asked her to fill it with water. I didn't smoke for 12 years after that," he shared.

By making so many lifestyle changes in his life, Boney Kapoor says he feels "younger and healthier" now.