How Karan Kundrra Lost 12 Kg In One Month: "I Went To The Basics"

Fresh off the sets of Laughter Chefs 2, television heartthrob Karan Kundrra recently shared in an interview that she lost almost 12 kg in just one month, and without any shortcuts.

In the interview with Times of India, Karan Kundrra revealed that he shed almost 12 kilograms in just one month, not with extreme fads or extreme workouts, but through a graceful return to simplicity and tradition.

He revealed how he embraced ancient wellness practices: “I simply went back to the basics - ate Ghee, something I've been doing since childhood, and practiced fasting,” explained the actor.

Karan Kundrra did not rely on crash diets but only relied on natural methods, as he thinks foreign diets will not suit people here. "I realized our bodies and genetics are different from Western or Mediterranean ones... I returned to my roots, and it worked."

"Weight loss really changes your entire being... personality, energy - it shifts how you see life. In the end, nothing lasts: not fame, not money, not success. Only health remains."

This clarity led him to prioritise wellness, not only for himself but for those who depend on him.

"As I grow older, the sense of responsibility grows… my parents are ageing, and someday I'll have a family. Health has become a top priority," he shared.

So, Karan Kundrra lost 12 kg in one month with a holistic approach. He avoided extreme dieting and embraced fasting.