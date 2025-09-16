How R Madhavan Lost Weight In 21 Days Just By Chewing Right

Weight loss journeys usually bring to mind gyms, strict trainers, or maybe even shortcuts like surgery. But R Madhavan did things differently. After gaining kilos to play scientist Nambi Narayanan in the 2022 film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the actor surprised fans by dropping the extra weight in just 21 days. And here is the twist – he says it was not exercise, surgery, or supplements that did the trick.

The actor simply went back to basics: food, and how he ate it. In a chat with Curly Tales, R Madhavan revealed one of the most important habits he picked up - chewing. Not just casually chewing, but really breaking down every bite 45-60 times. He only focused on food that was good for his body.

In fact a 2014 study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found that "increasing the number of chews before swallowing might be a behavioral strategy to reduce food intake and potentially aid body-weight management."

This was not about counting calories or punishing workouts. It was about listening to his body. As shared by the actor, an allergy test showed him which foods did not suit him. From there, R Madhavan shaped meals that were simple, wholesome and easy to digest. Green vegetables, cooked fresh meals, and absolutely no processed foods made it to his plate. Another small but firm rule - after 3 p.m., the actor avoided raw foods entirely. Only freshly cooked options were allowed. His last meal was wrapped up by 6:45 p.m.

Intermittent fasting also became part of the routine. R Madhavan said that he created an eating window that worked for him and stuck to it. Combined with mindful chewing, this approach made his body feel lighter and more energised.

Of course, food was not the only part of the puzzle. The actor also shared that he leaned on lifestyle tweaks that supported his transformation. Long morning walks ensured he stayed active without going overboard. Hydration was key, with plenty of fluids throughout the day. Sleep was not left behind either. The star stated that he made an effort to go to bed early and cut off screens at least an hour and a half before resting.

R Madhavan's journey is a reminder that sometimes the simplest shifts – like chewing mindfully and eating clean – can make the biggest difference.

While chewing mindfully worked for the actor, you should always check with your doctor before making any changes to your eating habits or overall lifestyle.