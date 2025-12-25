How Much You Need To Walk To Lose 1 Kg Of Fat, Weight Loss Coach Explains

Walking every day, still no sign of fat loss? You might not be covering the optimal distance your body needs. But worry not, the secret to burning 1 kg of fat is much simpler than you think. Fat loss expert Anjali Sachan emphasises the importance of walking as one of the most effective and sustainable ways to shed those extra kilos. She shared a video on Instagram explaining how much you need to walk to burn 1 kg of fat.

Science Behind Walking And Fat Loss

According to Anjali Sachan, 1 kg of fat is equivalent to approximately 7,700 calories. Yeah, this number looks huge, but the fitness coach explains, “This number comes from actual stored body fat - not water weight, not bloating, not glycogen. Real fat loss takes time because fat is stored energy.” But the good news? She shares, “Once you burn that fat, it's gone for good.”

She emphasises that walking burns 50-70 calories per 1,000 steps, adding, “Your body uses energy for every step-you're moving muscles, maintaining balance, and keeping your heart rate up.” This means you need to walk roughly 1,28,000 to 1,50,000 steps to burn 1 kg of fat through walking alone.

Sounds like a lot, right? But here's how it can be made manageable-

She instructs, “If you walk 10,000-15,000 steps daily,” you're burning 1 kg of fat in 10 to 12 days. “And this is WITHOUT counting diet, workouts, or your normal daily calorie burn,” Anjali notes.

Further, noting that walking is more powerful than people think, she adds, “Fat loss is a consistency game, not a one-day magic trick.” If you view “daily steps” as “daily calorie burn,” this again leads to “steady fat loss.”

Why Walking Wins?

The fitness coach then highlights the key benefits of the fitness tool -

Burns calories

Helps reduce fat gradually

Doesn't spike hunger like heavy workouts

Doesn't mess with your hormones or menstrual cycle

Doesn't cause burnout or fatigue

Boosts mood and mental health

She recommends walking as “the easiest, safest, and most sustainable fat-loss method.”

Watch the video here:

Key Takeaways

In the concluding note, Anjali reveals you don't lose fat in one giant workout.

Hence, daily walking can significantly boost fat loss and support good health. Remember, fat loss is not a magic trick, and consistency is the key.

Also Read | How Ed Sheeran Lost 14 Kg And Transformed From A "Beer-Guzzling, Kebab-Munching Smoker" To A Fit Star