Can A Faulty Hair Transplant Kill You? We Asked Experts

Hair transplants have gained immense popularity over the last decade. From celebrities to professionals, more people are opting for this solution to combat hair loss, which has also become a common problem.

In an attempt to fix their problem, two engineers recently lost their lives after allegedly undergoing hair transplants at a private clinic in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

What began as a routine cosmetic procedure, which is often considered safe, quickly took a drastic turn with two men who reportedly died within 24 hours of their treatment. While death after a hair transplant is uncommon, this incident highlights the importance of choosing the right doctors for the procedure.

What Exactly Happened

The horrific incident came to light when the wife of one of the persons who died registered a complaint against the clinic on the chief minister's portal. Reportedly, the person suffered from symptoms such as a swollen face and unbearable pain, which eventually led to his death the next day. The second victim had also suffered similar symptoms before meeting with the same fate.

It was found that the procedures were performed by dentists at Dr Anushka Tiwari's clinic, Empire, in Kanpur. Additional DCP West Vijendra Dwivedi, who is investigating the case, told PTI that "an infection is believed to have developed during the procedure and was left untreated, leading to a rapid deterioration of his condition and subsequent death".

The harrowing incident highlights why one should carefully choose the experts and the place where they are getting a treatment, including cosmetic procedures.

The big question here is: can a hair transplant kill someone? Before that, here's what you need to know about hair transplants.

What Are Hair Transplants?

As per a study published in Stat Pearls, hair loss affects about 67 percent men and 24 percent women, which is why the demand for hair transplants is on the rise.

For the unversed, a hair transplant is a procedure in which a plastic or dermatological surgeon adds hair to the bald patch on the head. The process usually involves the movement of hair from the back or side of the head to the front or top of the head, or whichever part of your head requires it the most.

People with male or female pattern baldness or thinning hair are more likely to get hair transplants. While many people suffering from these conditions can get a hair transplant, it isn't a good option for people with a widespread pattern of hair loss, not enough "donor" hair sites, keloid scars on the scalp, or those on medications for health conditions such as cancer.

Are Hair Transplants Safe?

NDTV reached out to an expert for answers to the most-asked questions on hair transplants. The first, of course, was whether hair transplants are safe.

Dr Aseem Sharma, dermatologist and director at Skin Saga Centre for Dermatology, says, "When performed by qualified professionals in accredited facilities, it is generally considered safe. However, complications can arise - particularly when procedures are conducted by unqualified individuals or in inadequately equipped non-surgical setups. These practices give hair transplantation an undeservedly bad name."

What Complications?

There are some complications of hair transplant that can be avoided according to Dr Sharma, including:

Anesthesia overdose: The use of tumescent anesthesia, though generally safe, carries a risk of local anesthetic systemic toxicity (LAST) if administered incorrectly. LAST is a rare complication that a patient may experience after receiving anesthesia.

The use of tumescent anesthesia, though generally safe, carries a risk of local anesthetic systemic toxicity (LAST) if administered incorrectly. LAST is a rare complication that a patient may experience after receiving anesthesia. Necrosis due to septic conditions: Infections from non-sterile environments can lead to tissue necrosis, severely compromising outcomes.

Infections from non-sterile environments can lead to tissue necrosis, severely compromising outcomes. Severe infections: Improper aseptic technique may lead to serious infections, including rare but fatal cases of post-streptococcal toxic shock syndrome.

Can A Hair Transplant Result In Death?

Dr Sharma says that the patient should a visit a trichologist, who is a scalp and hair specialist. In the case of the Kanpur incident, a dentist performed the procedure which led to the complications and eventual death. You have to be careful while choosing the doctor and the clinic for hair transplant.

What To Keep In Mind Before Going For A Hair Transplant

It is crucial to go to the right doctor if you want to get a hair transplant done. Highlighting the 2022 guidelines by National Medical Commission (NMC), Dr Sharma says, "Hair transplant procedures should be performed only by those with formally certified postgraduate training in dermatology or super-specialisation in plastic surgery. This ensures expertise, ethical conduct, and adherence to surgical safety norms."

Hair transplant is a safe and effective solution, but only when done by the right doctor in the right setting. You should also make sure that you qualify as someone who can get a hair transplant, and be ware of all the side effects or complications of the procedure before you go ahead with it.

The dermatologist warns that people should avoid "being swayed by cost-driven decisions, quick fixes and overly simplified promises. Verifying credentials and choosing certified specialists in proper surgical environments is the safest way forward."