John Cena Gets Candid About Hair Transplant, Says "It Changed The Course Of My Life"

John Felix Anthony Cena, popularly known as John Cena, is an American actor who shot to fame with his career in wrestling. In a recent interview with People, the professional wrestler opened up about a deeply personal transformation - one that has nothing to do with his acting or wrestling career. He shared that he got a hair transplant in 2023, which "completely changed the course" of his life.

John Cena Opens Up About Getting A Hair Transplant

If you are an avid fan of WWE, you must have noticed that John Cena always used to wear a hat. While the actor looked stylish, the real reason was his hair thinning. Many of his fans even started addressing him as "The Bald John Cena", which pushed the Heads Of State actor to talk about it.

He told the publication, "As I was trying to hide my hair loss, the audience was bringing it to light. I saw their signs that said ‘The bald John Cena'," shared the 48-year-old.

Sharing his haircare routine, John Cena added, "They pushed me into going to see what my options were. I now have a routine: red-light therapy, minoxidil, vitamins, shampoo, conditioner, and I also got a hair transplant last November. I hate the fact that if there wasn't so much shame around it, I'd have gotten it done 10 years ago. I thought I was alone, but seven or eight out of 10 [men] suffer from thinning or baldness."

Explaining the process of hair transplant in simple terms, John Cena shared, "They don't do anything except move your hair, one by one, from one area to another."

The Peacemaker actor says that he feels no shame in it. "If somebody's going to sweat me for that, I don't think there's any shame in that. It completely changed the course of my life."

According to Healthline, hair loss is a common problem and affects 60 percent of men and 50 percent of women. The treatment is used to add more hair in areas where you are thinning and balding. It usually involves taking hair from thicker parts of the scalp or other parts of the body and grafting it to the affected area.