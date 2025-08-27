Two-Year-Old Raha Kapoor Turns Photographer For Mom Alia Bhatt's Gym Session, See Viral Pic

Raha Kapoor is following in her mother's footsteps, not just in looks but also in creativity. The little one is developing her creative skills, and her latest hobby seems to be photography. She recently captured some adorable moments of her mom, Alia Bhatt, during a gym session. Trainer Karan Sawhney shared the pictures in his Instagram post.

The opening frame was a mirror selfie clicked by Karan with Alia Bhatt. The image featured the actress wearing a white sleeveless top paired with a tennis-style skirt and white sneakers. Her hair was tied back neatly in a ponytail. Standing beside her, Karan wore a black checkered T-shirt with grey shorts and black training shoes.

However, what caught everyone's attention was the second picture, taken by Raha. It captured Alia in the middle of an intense workout session. She was seen lying on a black exercise mat, gripping a resistance band as she engaged her core in a strength training exercise. Meanwhile, in the background, Karan was also working out.

In the caption, Karan wrote, "First ones in @aliaabhatt smashed a quick 40-min pull session... Swipe to see Raha's photography skills."

Resistance band exercises seem to be Alia Bhatt's go-to workout routine. Here are the benefits of these exercises:

Resistance bands provide continuous tension throughout an exercise's entire range of motion, which is highly effective for building muscle. Unlike free weights, which rely on gravity, bands force your muscles to work harder and activate more muscle fibres. Resistance bands offer a joint-friendly alternative to heavy weights, as they place much less stress on your bones and joints. This makes them ideal for individuals recovering from injuries, dealing with joint pain, or performing rehabilitation exercises. You also face a lower risk of injury from dropping a heavy weight. The bands are lightweight, compact, and highly portable, making it easy to get a full-body workout anywhere. They are also very affordable compared to gym memberships or free weights. By adding controlled tension to stretches, resistance bands can help improve flexibility and increase your overall range of motion. The instability of the bands forces you to engage your stabiliser muscles, which improves balance and overall stability. Resistance band exercises often mimic everyday movements, training your muscles in multiple planes of motion to improve functional fitness. This prepares your body for real-life activities like bending, pushing, and lifting, leading to better coordination and a reduced risk of injury.

