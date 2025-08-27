Birthday Girl Neha Dhupia Finally Goes On Her "First Honeymoon" With Angad Bedi: "After 8 Years Of Marriage"

Actress Neha Dhupia has turned 45 years old today. For her, this birthday is all about family, love, and finally ticking off something that was long overdue. The former Miss India, who tied the knot with actor Angad Bedi in 2018, is celebrating her special day in Rome and Florence. What makes the trip even more memorable is that the couple is calling it their first honeymoon after eight years of marriage.

A Belated Honeymoon Celebration

Speaking about the getaway, Neha told IANS, "We've gone official on our first honeymoon with Angad after 8 years of marriage." The actress, who is traveling with her family, added, "For this birthday, I'm manifesting good health, success, and precious family time. Career-wise, I'm looking forward to the coming year, which is going to be a busy one."

Neha and Angad's wedding in May 2018 came as a surprise to many, as the two had never publicly confirmed their relationship before. Soon after, the couple welcomed their daughter Mehr in November of the same year, followed by their son Guriq in October 2021.

Neha On Public Scrutiny Around Her Personal Life

Along with the highs, Neha also had to deal with unwarranted scrutiny around her personal life. Speaking to Mid-Day, she recalled the chatter around her pregnancy before marriage. "I married Angad and after six months we welcomed our daughter. But the biggest conversation was, 'How did the baby come in six months?' Even now, I see stories and tags on female actors who get pregnant before marriage," she shared.

The backlash eventually inspired her to launch Freedom to Feed, an initiative that encourages open conversations about pregnancy, breastfeeding, and postpartum health. "If I'm being trolled for talking about things that affect half the population, then so be it. I'm not going to stop," she said.

From shutting down noise around her personal life to celebrating milestones in her own way, Neha Dhupia continues to prove that she is embracing life on her terms.

