Is Neha Dhupia's 21-Day Anti-Inflammation Drink Worth Trying? We Asked An Expert

Chronic inflammation can lead to skin issues, digestive problems, joint pain, and more. From your genetics to your lifestyle habits, inflammation may be behind many health problems, so it is important to adopt habits that help reduce it. Following this, Neha Dhupia recently pledged to follow a 21-day challenge to reduce inflammation.

Neha Dhupia, 45, recently shared on her Instagram that she is undertaking a 21-day challenge to reduce inflammation naturally. She said, "I have taken up this 21-day challenge, which is going to be all about getting rid of inflammation in your body. Ghar ke nuske, I promise you."

Neha Dhupia's Drink to Reduce Inflammation

The Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast encouraged her followers to start their mornings with a healthy homemade drink, turning it into a 21-day challenge. In a recent video, Neha partnered with dietitian Richa Gangani, who shared a simple, nutrient-packed recipe that can be prepared in advance and consumed every morning with ease.

Richa shared, "I just grind raw turmeric, raw ginger, black peppercorns, and nigella seeds. I churn them with water and freeze the mixture in ice cubes. Every morning, I take out one cube, add hot water, a teaspoon of MCT oil, drink it, and I'm sorted."

For those wondering, MCT oil is not a supplement but a type of oil made up of medium-chain triglycerides. If you don't have MCT oil, Richa says you can replace it with coconut oil, ghee, or olive oil.

"So, take the concoction, make the ice cubes, add hot water and a spoonful of coconut oil (or any oil you prefer), and have it every morning," adds Richa.

Neha Dhupia turned this healthy habit into a challenge by encouraging her followers to try it. "Try this for 21 days. Everyone in the community, if you're up for this 21-day challenge, I'm also in. Let us know in the comments who is ready for this challenge - we'll tell you exactly when we're starting!"

Is This Inflammation Drink Good for You?

NDTV spoke to Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietitian at Manipal Hospital, Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru, to understand the science behind this.

"Haldi (turmeric), pepper, ginger, and nigella seeds contain anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. There is no harm in drinking this on an empty stomach, but whatever we drink on an empty stomach, absorption is always higher after the fasting period," explained the expert.

According to the dietitian, MCT oil also offers benefits, including:

Easy absorption in the intestine,

Antimicrobial properties that can help inhibit harmful bacteria, and

Promotion of a healthy gut microbiota balance and support for the growth of good bacteria.

However, it is not suitable for everyone. As explained by the expert, "People with kidney problems where potassium restriction needs to be considered, and those with intestinal issues or who have recently undergone intestinal surgery should avoid this drink."

In short, Neha Dhupia's 21-day morning drink challenge is doable but it is better to check with your healthcare provider before trying it.