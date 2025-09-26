Sridevi And Boney Kapoor's Wedding Rings Were Bought By His First Wife Mona Kapoor

Boney Kapoor's tumultuous romance with Sridevi and marrying her in the 90s, while he was still married to his first wife Mona Kapoor, dominated the headlines in the tabloids back in the day. Boney Kapoor has spoken about his two wives and the equation between them time and again. In a new interview, the producer revealed that he never kept his first wife in the dark about his relationship with Sridevi before he got married to the Chandni actress.

Talking to Chanda Kochhar on her YouTube channel, Boney Kapoor also revealed that Sridevi's and his wedding rings were bought by his first wife, Mona Kapoor.

"My first wife, I told her, I had confessed to her," he said, pointing to a ring on his finger.

"Look at this ring that I am wearing, and the ring that she (Sridevi) was wearing. Both were bought by Mona. I told her openly and that's how she brought the children up without creating any kind of hatred towards me or the other kids," he shared. As a father, he also admitted that his two children, Arjun and Anshula—whom he shares with his first wife Mona—suffered during that period.

In 1996, Boney Kapoor married Sridevi and moved away from his first family. At the time, Boney's firstborn Arjun sent a letter to him.

"I have a letter from Arjun where he asked me, 'Why don't you come home?' I used to feel bad. What could I do? I was divided. On one side was my wife (Sridevi), and on the other side were my kids. I couldn't leave Sridevi alone; her parents had passed, she was alone. But here, at least my kids were with their mother and they were living with their grandparents," he said.

Recalling his emotional turmoil, Boney said, "I love my children. I loved them even more back then. And I had to go through things... I had to be very strong to handle some situations. Because I love all my children. And I respected my ex-wife because she never played this game of putting one against the other. Kids felt bad because they couldn't see their mom suffering, which I understand. And I feel blessed now, all the four of them are together."

After Sridevi's sudden death in 2018, things became a bit easier among the four siblings. Arjun and Anshula stood by Janhvi and Khushi during the time of their loss.

In 2018, Sridevi died in an accidental drowning in Dubai.