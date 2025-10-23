Karan Johar Recalls 'Crazy, Mad, Obsessive' Love For Sridevi: "She Is My Entire Childhood"

Sridevi, an actor and an icon, gave many blockbuster hits. From Chandni to English Vinglish, fans and co-actors loved to witness the magic she used to create on the silver screen. Remembered as the style icon, she is still remembered for her contributions to Indian cinema.

In today's episode of Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle, Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor graced the couch as guests. Amid endless laughter and heartfelt conversations, they all remembered Sridevi for her work, weight loss diet, and being starstruck by her.

Kajol And Karan Are Obsessed With Sridevi

During a segment, Janhvi Kapoor talked about how Sridevi and Boney Kapoor had an innocent perception of paparazzi and social media, and how they would turn out in future. Kajol told Janhvi, "You know, your mom is iconic. I mean, we all love her".

"Karan and I have our own bandwagon. We will stand on a podium and scream for your mom," she added. Karan said that they are "obsessed" with Sridevi, and Janhvi is aware of their obsession.

Kajol Recalls Meeting Sridevi

"I was 19 years old, and shooting for Baazigar," said Kajol, while narrating an old incident where she met Sridevi.

"I was in Film City, and I called up dad in panic. Dad, Sridevi is here! She is here! You have to get into your car and come here right now" she shared.

She remembered that Shomu Mukherjee drove all the way to reach the destination. Kajol requested her dad to knock on Sridevi's vanity because she wanted to meet her

"I just want to tell you, ma'am, I have been standing outside. You are the only person, I think you are amazing. I think you are fabulous," she added.

"If you ever start an acting school, I will be your first student," Kajol recalls telling Sridevi. She claimed that it is her recurring statement for the icon.

Karan Johar's Mad Love For Sridevi

"She's my entire childhood," said Karan Johar, adding, "I think somewhere, my protective instinct for Janhvi comes from crazy, mad, and obsessive love for her mother [Sridevi]".

Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, and Kajol also talked about whether emotional infidelity is worse than physical, weight loss diets they have followed, and being trolled on social media. Catch the episode on Amazon Prime Video

Also Read | Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle: Salman Khan Says "One Day, Soon" About Having Children