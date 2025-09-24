<i>Too Much With Kajol And Twinkle</i>: Salman Khan Says "One Day, Soon" About Having Children

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are gearing up for the release of their new talk show Too Much With Kajol And Twinkle. Their very first guests will be Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. In Episode 1 of the upcoming series, Salman opened up about his past relationships and expressed his wish to have children one day.

What's Happening

Not only did Salman Khan talk about wanting to have children, he also admitted to "blaming" himself for the failure of his past relationships.

The actor revealed, "Children, I will have, one day, soon. It's just that eventually one will have kids, but let's see."

The Dabangg star also reflected on the dynamics of relationships, saying, "When a partner grows more than the other partner, that is when the differences start coming in; that's when the insecurity starts setting in, so they both need to grow together. Both need to get off each other's backs. I believe that."

When Aamir pressed him further on the subject, Salman replied, "Yaar, nahi jama toh nahi jama (If it didn't work, it just didn't work out). If there is anyone to blame, I am the one to blame."

Twinkle Khanna And Kajol On Their Talk Show

At the trailer launch, the hosts were asked what their husbands, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, thought about them joining forces for an unfiltered chat show. Both actors have often joked about being wary of what their spouses might reveal on national television.

Kajol quipped, without missing a beat, "We're doing this to trouble them (our husbands) only."

Twinkle replied, "My husband says chashma pehen lo (wear glasses), which is code for keeping quiet. I told him, this time the glasses have broken."

About Too Much With Kajol And Twinkle

Too Much With Kajol And Twinkle premieres on Amazon Prime Video on September 25, 2025. The unscripted series will bring together some of Bollywood's most popular pairs, including Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, Govinda and Chunky Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar, as well as Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

In A Nutshell

Kajol and Twinkle are all set to make their chat show debut with Too Much With Kajol And Twinkle. In the very first episode, Salman Khan opens up about his past relationships, why he holds himself accountable, and his hopeful desire to have children "one day."

