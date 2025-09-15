Kajol, Twinkle Khanna Reveal Why They Are Hosting Talk Show <i>Two Much</i>: "This Is To Trouble Our Husbands"

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are bringing their signature candour to a brand-new stage. The two actors, known for their quick wit and refreshing honesty, have teamed up for a talk show titled Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle.

Kajol has always been the one who speaks her mind, with no qualms about calling a spade a spade, while Twinkle, fondly nicknamed "Mrs Funnybones," is celebrated for her razor-sharp humour and her knack for turning any situation into a punchline.

Together, they make for a duo that promises unscripted fun and unfiltered conversations.

At the trailer launch of their show, the hosts were asked what their husbands, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, thought about them coming together for an unfiltered chat show. After all, both actors have often joked about fearing what their spouses might reveal on national television.

Kajol didn't miss a beat and quipped, "We're doing this to trouble them (husbands) only." Twinkle added her trademark twist to the answer, saying, "My husband says chashma pehen lo (wear glasses), which is code for keeping quiet. I told him, this time the glasses have broken."

Their playful banter instantly set the tone for what the show is likely to offer - two unapologetically outspoken women hosting celebrities in an atmosphere where nothing is off limits. Twinkle's knack for irony and Kajol's uninhibited honesty combine to create a space where stars can be themselves, without rehearsed answers or stiff formalities.

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 25. The unscripted talk show will bring together some of Bollywood's most beloved pairs, including Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, Govinda and Chunky Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar, and Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.