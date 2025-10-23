<i>Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat</i> Collection Day 3: Harshvardhan Rane Film Inches Closer To Rs 20 Crore

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has ruffled several feathers on the box office. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, the film hit the theatres across India on October 21, 2025.

Released around Diwali, it saw a good start, and considering that fact that it was made in a budget of reportedly Rs 25-30 crore, earning around Rs 9 crore on day one is good news. Since October 21, the Milap Zaveri film is gaining more and more traction among viewers and on social media.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Collection So Far

Reports suggest that Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat opened at Rs 9 crore, but makers claim that it made a little over Rs 10 crore. Either way, everyone seems to think that it was a good start for a low-budget film against Maddock Films Thamma.

On Wednesday, it reportedly earned Rs 7.5-8.8 crore, witnessing a slight drop of around 16%. It has earned a total of Rs 18.8 crore and is expected to exceed the Rs 50 crore mark over the upcoming weekend. According to Times Entertainment, it has earned Rs 2.24 crore until the afternoon of Day 3. The projections look promising as the film's total gross makes up for 75% of its entire budget.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Beats Opening Of 5 Bollywood Films

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has been gaining popularity among the young audience. It is believed to have surpassed the opening of 5 Bollywood films - Loveyapa, Azaad, Dhadak 2, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, and Metro In Dino.

If it had earned the double on the opening, it would have taken over the opening account of Param Sundari.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Plotline

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a love story of Vikramaditya, a politician, who falls for a free-spirited woman, Adaa. As the trailer and posters suggest, their union wasn't a cakewalk. The all-consuming romance soon gets entangled in Vikramaditya's obsession.

There is a thin line between madness and devotion, and Vikramaditya's love for Adaa crosses it. The story is intense, and viewers are sure loving the drama. Cherry on top is the selection of music that seems to be trending on social media.

Have you watched it yet?

