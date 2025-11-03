Shah Rukh Khan Wanted Aryan To Direct <i>Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i>: "What's The Worst That Could Happen?"

At his 60th birthday meet and greet this year, Shah Rukh Khan not only charmed his fans with his trademark wit and warmth, but he also offered a rare glimpse into his son Aryan Khan's creative journey.

When a fan asked what advice he gave Aryan when he decided to turn into a director, SRK shared an honest and heartfelt insight - Aryan wasn't initially sure if he wanted to direct The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

"Both Aryan and Suhana are inclined toward the creative side," Shah Rukh Khan said. "While Suhana is moving toward acting, Aryan is drawn more toward direction and writing. I don't tell them much because I believe creative people don't need too many words."

"At First, Aryan Wasn't Sure," Said Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh revealed that Aryan's team, including Bilal and others, have been working hard on the much-anticipated project. "At first, Aryan wasn't sure whether he should direct it himself or let someone else do it," SRK said.

"But I've always felt that people who write their own stories and direct them, too, turn out to be better directors," he added.



The Jawan actor added that his role as a father has been more about encouraging than instructing. "I don't want them to feel burdened by, 'Oh come on, you've got to listen to your father - after all, he's Shah Rukh Khan.' I don't want them to carry my baggage," he smiled.

"Let's See What Happens," SRK told Aryan

For Aryan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks his directorial debut under the family banner, Red Chillies Entertainment. According to SRK, his son eventually decided to take the plunge after an honest conversation with him.

"I told him, 'If your heart says so, go ahead, direct it yourself - let's see what happens.' What's the worst that could happen? Maybe it won't go perfectly, but he'll learn from it."

"When you give creative people freedom, they do a much better job than when you keep telling them what to do and how to do it," Shah Rukh summed up his parenting philosophy with a lesson that could apply to any creative field.

Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has taken audiences by storm. The series has become a talking point for its nostalgic nods to classic Bollywood, unexpected celebrity cameos, sharp meta humour, and its playful spin on industry cliches.

Season 1 of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood turned out to be an absolute hit - and with the rave response pouring in, Season 2 is already in the works. You can watch it on Netflix.

