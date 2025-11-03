Over 400 Fans, Golden Passes, "SRK" Chants: Inside Shah Rukh Khan's 60th Birthday Meet And Greet

For most people, birthdays are intimate celebrations. For Shah Rukh Khan, it's a festival. Every year, the city of Mumbai turns into Mannat-land - roads lined with fans, banners fluttering in the wind, chants of his name echoing through the night.

This year, the celebrations began away from the city - at his Alibaug home, where SRK rang in his 60th birthday surrounded by close friends and family. Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Sanjay Kapoor and family, Chunky Panday and family, and Navya Nanda were among those who joined the quiet, private celebration.

By early afternoon on November 2, SRK was back in Mumbai. But unlike every year, there was no crowd outside his sea-facing home.

The Mumbai Police had sealed off Mannat within a one-kilometre radius, allowing only media access for security reasons. Thousands of fans who had travelled from across the country stood behind barricades, hoping against hope that he might step out on the balcony - the moment that marks the emotional high of every November 2.

Instead, SRK took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a heartfelt message with them.

Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me.

My deepest apologies to all of you but have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues.



"Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me. My deepest apologies... it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues. Believe me, I will miss seeing you more than you will."

But Shah Rukh Khan never disappoints. Later in the afternoon, he made his way to Balgandharv Rang Mandir in Bandra, where hundreds of fans had gathered for a special meet-and-greet organised in his honour.

There were two kinds of passes - golden and purple. Those with golden passes had the chance to meet their idol in person, while the purple pass-holders could only attend the event inside the auditorium. Around 400 to 500 fans filled the hall, their energy electric, waiting for that one glimpse.

When SRK finally walked in - dressed in blue denims, a black T-shirt, white jacket, and hoodie - the crowd erupted. As he spread his arms wide, that signature move that belongs to no one else, the hall shook with chants of "Shah Rukh! Shah Rukh!"

Once on stage, he turned the afternoon into a celebration only he could pull off. He grooved to his hit song Zinda Banda, mouthed his latest dialogue from King, and even cut a three-tier cake with his initials SRK gleaming on top. The cheers refused to die down.

When asked about Chak De! India, his voice softened with emotion.

"This sport is very important to me. I wanted to play hockey for India but got hurt. This film was my tribute to my father. We thought it would be offbeat, but it became a defining sports film."

Talking about his much-awaited upcoming film King, SRK said his collaboration with director Siddharth Anand has become easier and more instinctive over time.

"We understand each other better now as actor and director, so the process has been really fun," he said, smiling.

He also shared a proud father moment, speaking about Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

"Had so much fun making Ba***ds. Was grateful to Salman, Aamir, everyone for their cameos," he said.

When asked about the National Award win, SRK smiled.

"I love awards," he admitted, "but the love of fans is the greatest award for me."

Before wrapping up, he looked at his audience - a sea of faces shining with adoration - and said what everyone wanted to hear.

"What makes me feel wanted and loved is when I come and meet you guys. Whether I meet you on the streets, outside Mannat or at an event like this, it makes me happy because I know you all are happy meeting me, and that makes me happy."

As he ended the evening, SRK recorded his trademark selfie video with the cheering fans behind him, waved, and began to leave.

But even outside the venue, hundreds waited for that final glimpse. When he stepped out to wave from his car, the crowd surged forward, and within seconds, his security team had to escort him back in.

But for those who caught that one wave, it was enough - another year, another November 2, when Mumbai once again became Shah Rukh Khan's movie set.

