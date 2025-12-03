How India Sparked US Musician Diplo's Creative Evolution: "India Was My Beginning"

American DJ and music producer Diplo has shared a deeply personal account of his long-standing relationship with India, describing how the country shaped his creativity, career and sense of self. In a reflective post, the Grammy-winning artist recounted arriving in India at the age of 20 with "nothing but a restless mind and an old Enfield," beginning a journey that would influence his life for decades.

Diplo recalled travelling across the country alone, from Kolkata to Delhi, Rishikesh and Gujarat, often riding through the night to escape the heat and pausing at chai stalls to stay awake. He spoke of learning yoga from village elders, swimming in the river Ganga and discovering music in back-alley record shops. During the Gujarat earthquake relief efforts, he stayed with local families, learning Gujarati greetings and absorbing the region's culture.

I was 20 when I first came to India with nothing but a restless mind and an old Enfield I bought from a friend in Delhi who taught me to ride in one dusty afternoon. He took my money, flew back to Florida, and left me with one rule: don't hit a cow, and only ride between 2–6 a.m.… pic.twitter.com/CxNusvAycg — diplo (@diplo) December 2, 2025

The artist said India played a pivotal role in his creative evolution, teaching him "improvisation as discipline" and the value of getting lost. Years later, Diplo returned as a global music figure, collaborating with artists he once admired from afar, including Shah Rukh Khan, and producing hits such as "Lean On", which became one of the most-viewed music videos worldwide.

Two decades after his first trip, Diplo revisited India's landscapes on a newer Enfield, riding across the Himalayas before performing at a major Enfield festival in Goa.

Photo Credit: instagram.com/diplo/

He said the experience felt like "time folding back," reinforcing his belief that India remains both his origin and an ongoing source of inspiration.