Diplo Posts His Motorcycle Diaries Through India, 25 Years Since Last Visit

DJ sensation Diplo recently visited India after a gap of 25 years. The American musician performed at the Royal Enfield Motoverse festival in Goa, held from November 21 to 23.

On Wednesday, Diplo shared a deeply personal post on X, reflecting on the changes he has witnessed in India over the past two decades. From the vibrant streets to the evolving music scene, the artist explained how his experience in India has shaped his life as a musician.

I was 20 when I first came to India with nothing but a restless mind and an old Enfield I bought from a friend in Delhi who taught me to ride in one dusty afternoon. He took my money, flew back to Florida, and left me with one rule: don't hit a cow, and only ride between 2–6 a.m.… pic.twitter.com/CxNusvAycg — diplo (@diplo) December 2, 2025

Diplo wrote, "I was 20 when I first came to India with nothing but a restless mind and an old Enfield I bought from a friend in Delhi who taught me to ride in one dusty afternoon. He took my money, flew back to Florida, and left me with one rule: don't hit a cow, and only ride between 2–6 a.m. if you want to survive the heat and smog. Somehow, that became a philosophy for everything that followed."

He described travelling across the country “like a kid inside a dream”. His journey took him from Kolkata to Delhi to Rishikesh, where he slept on his bike, survived on tea and sometimes hitched rides on trains when he had enough money. Along the way, he immersed himself in local experiences – bathing in the Ganga, practising yoga with wise elders, searching hidden alleys for vinyl records and navigating the all-consuming passions of youthful romance.

Diplo also volunteered in Gujarat's earthquake relief efforts, where he was deeply moved by the generosity and hospitality of strangers who offered him food and warmth. This profound experience not only boosted his confidence but also reshaped his perspective and identity.

"I never imagined I'd be invited back years later to collaborate with artists I once watched on café computers - working with actors like SRK, making videos like “Lean On” that crossed billions of views, nearly dying during spiritual side quests in Leh and Varanasi, falling for Bollywood sweethearts, and still believing every strange turn meant something," he added.

Two and a half decades later, life has come full circle for Diplo. This time, during his recent visit, he spent days riding "nine hours a day across the Himalayas on a much newer Enfield." He then took the stage at Motoverse and ended the night jamming in a motorcycle garage.

In a poignant reflection, Diplo shared what India still means to him, 25 years after his first visit. "Two decades have changed India and me both. But every time I come back, I feel the same truth: growth happens when you surrender to the unknown, when the road teaches you more than any classroom could. India was my beginning. And somehow, it still is," he concluded.

