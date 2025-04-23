What JD Vance And Usha Vance Wore On Their India Visit: A Fashion Roundup

File photo of JD and Usha Vance. (Image Courtesy: AFP)

She wore the Fleur-F dress from Saloni, complemented by a white blazer.

Saloni, the brand is a 'modern fashion label infused with Indian heritage', as per fashion watchers. Usha's dress from the label featured a mandarin-style collar, minimalist lines, a cinched waist and a column-shaped skirt.

Completing her ensemble with gold heels, a sleek hairstyle and a pair of sunglasses, the US Second Lady showcased a blend of Western fashion aesthetics and her Indian heritage through her attire. She chose to wear the same dress to the Akshardham temple in Delhi.

Usha sported a burnt-red midi dress with polka dots for her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The midi dress came with a chic round neckline, a billowy skirt, a cinched waist and quarter-length sleeves.

Keeping things low-key and classy, she paired it with a sleek smartwatch, a bracelet and white kitten heels.

For makeup, she went for a clean, fresh look with a sweep of blush for a natural flush of colour and finished it with a glossy brown lip colour. She left her hair open, parted to the side, for a rather relaxed and polished look.

JD Vance and family with PM Modi.

After their Delhi stop, the Vances visited Jaipur. Taking her signature elegance to Rajasthan, Usha and her family visited the majestic Amber Fort in Jaipur.

Bringing holiday chic to her look, she chose to wear a timeless collared white button-down shirt that was rolled up for a more defined look. But it was the skirt that accentuated the look - a printed A-line midi skirt in earthy tones of beige and brown, with delicate motifs representing the frescoes of Amber Fort. The pleated construction added an edge to the skirt.

Keeping things natural yet stylish, Usha completed the look with simple brown flat sandals, oversized sunglasses, subtle makeup and open hair.

JD Vance In Blazers

When it comes to his looks, JD Vance maintained a classic and polished appearance so far. He wore a navy blue suit with lapels, padded shoulders and full-length sleeves. He paired it with a crisp white shirt, a red tie and a tiny US-flag brooch. He completed his look with a black leather belt and dress shoes.

For his visit to Akshardham, Vice-President Vance chose to wear a dark blazer, white shirt, and light-coloured trousers - which was all okay for an air-conditioned space, but might have been a tad too hot in the Delhi heat.

For his visit to Jaipur, he chose to wear a grey blazer with beige trousers paired with a navy shirt, a diplomatic yet relaxed fit that matched the vibe of his visit to India. All of his looks were an amalgam of comfort and business.

File photo of JD Vance.

Stars Of The Show: The Vance Kids

While Vance adults didn't fail to impress with their style, it was really the kids who stole the limelight with their adorable Indian attire.

Embracing their mom's ancestral roots, the Vance kids - Ewan, Vivek and little Mirabel - wore traditional outfits on their visit to India. While Ewan and Vivek looked charming in vibrant kurta-pajama sets in yellow and sky blue, Mirabel looked adorable in a dainty Anarkali suit with playful pleats in blue.

Sticking to ethnic wear, the boys wore a black kurta-pajama set with a printed bandhgala jacket and a navy blue bandhgala jacket. Mirabel stole hearts in a buttery yellow kurti with beige pants to their meeting with PM Modi.

In Jaipur, keeping in sync with the casual atmosphere and the weather, the kids wore something relaxed and breezy. While the boys wore plain separates in vibrant colours, Mirabel looked absolutely adorable in a floral top and sea-green shorts.