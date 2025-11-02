Advertisement

On 60th Birthday, SRK Skips Meeting Fans At Mannat Due To Crowd Control Issues: "My Deepest Apologies"

Shah Rukh Khan won't be greeting his fans at Mannat and has issued an apology

Shah Rukh Khan skips meeting his fans at Mannat.
Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram

On November 2, 2025, Shah Rukh Khan turned 60, but it was not just a moment of joy for his loved ones and family. His fans around the world were equally thrilled.

People who could make it to Mumbai came from far, and others inundated social media with heartwarming notes and videos paying tribute.

Every year, Khan has a ritual of coming on the balcony of Mannat and waving to his fans. Thousands of people gather outside his home just to catch a glimpse of their hero.

However, this year, SRK won't be greeting his fans. In fact, the crowd was asked to disperse.

Why Did Shah Rukh Khan Not Greet His Fans At Mannat?

Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat is under renovation. Therefore, the crowd was asked to disperse. Hundreds of fans gathered outside Mannat to catch a glimpse of King Khan.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), SRK wrote, "Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me."

"My deepest apologies to all of you but have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues," the statement further read.

Shah Rukh Khan Meeting His Fans At Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir Auditorium, Mumbai

Fans might not be able to meet King Khan outside Mannat, but many will be meeting him at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir Auditorium, Bandra, Mumbai. A meet and greet session has been organised by his fan club, where SRK is expected to arrive shortly.

